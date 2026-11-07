Verstappen Tops Final Practice For Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Max Verstappen leads final practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but faces grid penalties. Lewis Hamilton struggles with engine issues ahead of qualifying.

Max Verstappen captured the top spot in the final practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday, securing the fastest lap time at the Interlagos circuit. The four-time Formula One world champion finished ahead of the newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes squad. This result sets the stage for a critical qualifying session later in the day.

Verstappen Sets Fastest Lap At Interlagos

Verstappen clocked a time of one minute and 11.622 seconds during the Saturday session. He edged out the 20-year-old Mercedes driver, who trailed by a narrow margin of 0.025 seconds. This performance contrasts with Friday, where Antonelli had topped the second practice session at the same venue. The Red Bull driver demonstrated significant pace, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field in this final preparation before qualifying.

Also read Norris leads Antonelli in first practice ahead of Sao Paulo GP

Grid Penalties Impact Mercedes And Ferrari

Despite his fast lap, Verstappen faces a difficult start for the main event. He is set to begin the Sunday race from the back of the grid due to a penalty for an engine change. Ferrari drivers also face setbacks, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both subject to grid drops. These penalties were incurred after both drivers took new internal combustion engines for the race weekend.

Hamilton Faces Engine Issues During Practice

Lewis Hamilton had a troubled session, finishing in 12th position after an apparent mechanical failure. The 41-year-old British driver reported strange engine vibrations and smoke in the cockpit via radio communication. The issue forced him to stop the car prematurely. Meanwhile, teammate Charles Leclerc was the fifth fastest, showing better reliability but still facing grid penalties.

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Russell And Norris Follow In Practice Order

McLaren driver Lando Norris completed the top four, sitting 0.131 seconds off the pace. Norris was previously the fastest in the first practice session on Friday. George Russell placed fourth for Mercedes but will also drop positions due to a five-place grid penalty for an engine change. The Mercedes duo thus faces a challenging start to the race despite Russell's strong pace in the session.

Stroll And Debutants Struggle In Session

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll completed only seven laps due to a suspected energy recovery system issue. This technical failure left him at the bottom of the timesheets for the session. Brazilian driver Rafael Camara made his season debut after replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas. Camara finished 15th, ahead of his teammate Oliver Bearman. Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi was the other local driver present, finishing 10th fastest.

Qualifying Awaits Rainy Conditions In Brazil

Qualifying is scheduled for later on Saturday at the atmospheric Brazilian circuit. Forecasters expect rain to arrive during the session, which could significantly alter the grid order. The wet conditions might disrupt the pace established in dry practice. Teams are now preparing for a strategy that accounts for potential weather changes. The outcome of qualifying will determine the starting positions for all drivers affected by penalties.