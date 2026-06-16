Veronica Paeper's 1920s Orpheus in the Underworld Ballet Delights Cape Town

A revival of Veronica Paeper's comic ballet set in a whimsical 1920s alternative reality, featuring the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and a talented cast, blending humour, innovative choreography, and stunning visuals.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra accompanied a large cast of hardworking dancers in Veronica Paeper 's sparkling choreography for her revival of the comic ballet Orpheus in the Underworld.

Recasting gods and mortals in a whimsical 1920s alternative reality, the production is gloriously funny, sometimes sweet, often sassy, and incredibly easy on the eye. Danced with verve, energy, and tremendous spunk, Paeper's 45-year-old ballet feels fresh and innovative. The set features a car powered by human feet, an airship that descends and rises into the theatre's flies, and cardboard cut-out dogs being taken for a stroll across the stage.

This rollicking, epic-scale spoof of the mythical adventure ventures into a gloriously outré indoor pool and deeper into a crimson-hued underground nightclub: Hades. In this scorchingly hedonistic Underworld, the ancient gods become socialites and Mafia bosses, and one flash of Jupiter's lightning bolt literally turns the weather weird, summoning storms more supernatural in nature.

Based on an idea that Paeper initially wasn't too keen on pursuing and developed over three years, the ballet is a triumph of beautiful staging, sparkling humour, and very clever redeployment of characters poached from antiquity for composer Jacques Offenbach's eponymous comic opera. Using Michael Tuffin's arrangement of Offenbach's music, Paeper ran with the send-up sentiment and pushed the comedy into devilishly unexpected corners.

She incorporates Offenbach himself as a character attempting to orchestrate proceedings while also seeming to be the long-suffering manager of the Hôtel le Grand, the fabulous, fantastical, and ultimately outlandish setting for her topsy-turvy reimagining of the tale. Part of the production's success is the combination of fresh, innovative choreography and an instruction to the dancers to make each character a distinct, discernible personality.

Since the world of the ballet is somewhat abstracted from reality, existing in a kind of ethereal comic realm, the performances make the world feel really alive. The entire Opera stage is used, providing depth and a genuine sense of space for the dancers to move and express themselves while having an inordinate amount of fun.

The set leans into a stylised use of cardboard cut-out illustrated nostalgia, much of it painted to feel like the dancers are within a series of three-dimensional pointillism paintings. Designer Peter Cazalet's costumes are exquisite and off-the-wall, and the choice of settings for each of the three acts showcases three very different wardrobe ranges. Visually delightful, the dancing remains the main attraction. Paeper's choreography is punchy and interesting, frequently dipping into a balletic language untethered from anything seen elsewhere.

Her balletic take on the can-can, danced to Offenbach's frenetic piece, is a thing of absolute joy. The group scenes are infectiously upbeat and lively, full of whimsical movements and gorgeous leg work designed to put the dancers through their paces while stretching their funny bones. Duets and solo sequences are equally impressive. Luke Wragg as Mercury unleashes absolute pandemonium with his athletic, gracious, joyous dancing.

Kirstél Paterson as Calliope brilliantly captures comedic inebriation as she travels by airship. A trio of geriatrically unhinged elderly gods provide comedy gold at the Olympian swimming pool. This revival is a must-see for lovers of ballet, comedy, and innovative theatre





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Ballet Orpheus In The Underworld Veronica Paeper Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Comedy

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