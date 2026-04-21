Venus Williams and Paula Badosa Stumble in Madrid Open Opening Round

Venus Williams extends her winless season at the Madrid Open, while local favorite Paula Badosa and French sensation Lois Boisson also suffer early exits on a day of upsets.

The tennis landscape in Madrid witnessed a mix of veteran struggles and the rise of new talent during a dramatic opening round at the Madrid Open . The most notable headline centered on the legendary Venus Williams , who continues to endure a challenging season. At forty-five years old, Williams faced a daunting task against Kaitlin Quevedo on the clay courts of the Estadio Manolo Santana.

Despite a valiant effort, Williams succumbed to the consistency of her younger opponent, falling in straight sets. This loss marks her seventh consecutive defeat of the 2024 season, a stark reminder of the physical and competitive toll the sport takes on even its greatest icons. The conditions were far from ideal, as gusty winds created a chaotic environment that led to a flurry of unforced errors from both sides of the net. For Williams, returning to clay for the first time since her appearance at Roland Garros five years ago proved to be a hurdle she could not clear, as the world number 140 navigated the swirling conditions with better poise. The narrative of the day was not solely focused on the struggles of veteran players, as the tournament also highlighted the precarious nature of recent breakthroughs. Lois Boisson, who had captured the hearts of tennis fans during a miraculous run to the French Open semifinals as a wildcard, returned to the court following a lengthy absence due to injury. Her return proved difficult, as she was dispatched 6-1, 6-3 by the American Peyton Stearns. Boisson, currently ranked 361st in the world, showed signs of rust throughout the hour-long affair, managing to secure only four games in total. While the defeat is a disappointment for the young French star, it serves as a reality check regarding the difficulty of maintaining high-level performance after a sustained period on the sidelines. Stearns, meanwhile, advances to face a monumental task in the next round, where she is set to collide with the reigning Madrid champion and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. This upcoming clash is highly anticipated as it pits the rising American against one of the most formidable power hitters on the professional tour. Adding to the emotional weight of the day was the exit of Paula Badosa, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in front of her home crowd. The former world number two fought tooth and nail against Julia Grabher, forcing a competitive first set that ultimately went to a tiebreak. Though Badosa managed to claw her way back into the match by securing the second set, her momentum vanished in the third. Grabher capitalized on the fatigue and the mounting pressure on the Spaniard, dominating the final set with a bagel to close out the match 7-6, 4-6, 6-0. For Badosa, the loss in Madrid is particularly painful given the local support and her aspirations to regain her standing among the global elite. As the tournament progresses, the absence of these household names leaves a void, yet it simultaneously creates an open door for the next generation of athletes to make their mark on the clay courts of Spain. The Madrid Open remains a spectacle of grit and unpredictability, proving once again that rankings and past accolades are often secondary to the realities of match-day execution





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