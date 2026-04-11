VBS Auditor Sipho Malaba Faces Disbarment: Day of Reckoning for Bank Scandal

The auditing watchdog, IRBA, is set to decide this week whether to disbar Sipho Malaba, the auditor central to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. Found guilty of multiple charges, including failing to detect massive fraud, Malaba's actions are seen as a severe breach of auditing standards, potentially costing him his career.

The auditing watchdog, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors ( IRBA ), is poised to make a landmark decision this week regarding Sipho Malaba , the lead auditor of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. Malaba, who was once a high-earning employee of KPMG, faces potential disbarment, effectively barring him from practicing as an auditor for life.

The IRBA disciplinary hearing, in which Malaba refused to participate, found him guilty on multiple charges, labeling him a significant “hazard” to the auditing profession. This stems from his involvement in the VBS scandal, where approximately R2 billion was illicitly diverted from the bank over a period of less than five years. The investigation, spearheaded by Advocate Terry Motau, revealed the extent of Malaba’s negligence and potential complicity in the fraudulent activities that led to VBS's demise.\The charges against Malaba extend beyond his auditing of VBS, encompassing his oversight of Spectramed, a medical scheme, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The IRBA's concerns focus on his systematic disregard for auditing standards and his failure to identify and address the glaring issues within VBS. Notably, Malaba signed an unmodified audit report for the 2017 financial year, despite clear evidence of corruption and financial malfeasance within the bank. This action provided a false sense of legitimacy, enabling VBS to continue operating, attracting deposits, and perpetrating its fraudulent schemes. The disciplinary panel, taking into account the devastation caused by Malaba's misconduct, is expected to render a severe penalty. Advocate Motau, representing the IRBA, has emphasized that Malaba demonstrated no remorse for his actions and is unfit to remain in the auditing profession. The integrity and independence of auditors are critical to maintaining public trust in the financial system. The consequences of Malaba’s actions were far-reaching, directly contributing to the collapse of the bank and the loss of billions of rand.\The case underscores the critical importance of auditor independence and the devastating impact that compromised audits can have on financial institutions and stakeholders. The panel's findings highlighted multiple failures by Malaba, including his support for fraudulent financial statements. His actions provided a veneer of legitimacy to the bank's operations, allowing it to continue attracting deposits and defrauding its stakeholders. He failed to identify the risks associated with the rapid growth of the bank's loan book and the implausibly low impairments on its loans. Additionally, the investigation unveiled the misuse of his position at KPMG to issue a fraudulent letter to the Land Bank, further demonstrating the extent of his misconduct. KPMG, in 2024, agreed to pay R500 million to settle a lawsuit initiated by VBS’s liquidators. The verdict on Malaba's future, expected this week, will send a strong message about the accountability of auditors and the need to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct in the auditing profession





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VBS Mutual Bank Auditing Sipho Malaba IRBA Fraud

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