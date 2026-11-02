VAST AI Collapse: South Africans Lose Savings as Scheme Collapses

VAST AI has collapsed, leaving South African investors with significant financial losses. The platform promised high returns on AI chip leasing but vanished after a final promotional event.

South Africa ns have suffered substantial financial losses after the artificial intelligence investment platform VAST AI abruptly ceased operations. The company, which promised lucrative returns by allowing users to lease graphics processing units, went dark shortly after a final promotional event that encouraged massive deposits.

At 14:16 on Friday, the registrar for vast-zaf.com, vast-zaf.online, and vast-zaf.store placed all three domains on hold. The websites stopped loading immediately, leaving every member with lost balances and pending withdrawals that never reached their bank accounts. This sudden disappearance follows a pattern where promoters refer to such schemes as amabhanoyi, meaning planes, implying they are about to fly away with investors' money.

Also read WATCH Ramaphosa: 'No party has done more for South Africans than the ANC'

Core Details of the VAST AI Mechanism

VAST AI convinced users to earn money by leasing computer chips used for artificial intelligence. Members added funds to their digital wallets and used the capital to lease graphics processing units, or GPUs. These chips are essential for companies that train and run AI models. The platform claimed that users would earn revenue while the chip was rented out and receive their initial investment back at the end of the lease period.

The financial logic presented by VAST was fundamentally flawed. A real H100 chip costs far more than R40 000. No legitimate entity rents one out for a profit of R1.28 million. Despite this absurdity, VAST used pictures of hardware, technical product names, and a steady stream of AI news on its Telegram channel to create an illusion of legitimacy.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Operators of VAST AI attempted to justify their actions by claiming they were undergoing a financial audit. Shortly before the collapse, they stated that the National Treasury of South Africa had ordered them to collect tax on behalf of investors. They claimed they had been informed by the National Treasury that they had to withhold funds for Personal Income Tax, or PIT.

In reality, the National Treasury did not issue such an order. The claim was a fabrication designed to explain the sudden halt in withdrawals. The real pit for victims is the financial hole in which they now find themselves. Some individuals claim to have sunk their life savings into the scheme, hoping to build wealth through a method that was never economically viable.

Recruitment Structure and Promotional Tactics

VAST called its members employees and promised them monthly salaries based on recruitment and deposits. To reach VIP2, a member needed to deposit R2 500, recruit six people who had deposited a combined R6 000, and bring in five new members that week. The promised salary for this level was R4 500 a month.

Higher tiers required exponentially larger commitments. At VIP8, members needed R50 000 of their own money invested, 1 000 paying people recruited, R2.5 million in deposits across their team, and 150 new members every week. The promised salary was R120 000 a month. At VIP10, the top level, the promised salary was R300 000 a month, for 5 000 members and 300 new recruits per week.

Promoters on TikTok posted recruitment videos with their phone numbers on screen. One TikTok caption promoted VAST, while another promoted an AI platform in the same video. A Facebook group using a different brand name, NSCALE, advertised the same R100 and R250 offers. VAST also held a recruitment meet-up with 30 attendees in mid-October. One promoter celebrated a VIP3 member named Alvin, stating his team had grown to 82 members with cumulative earnings of 31,950 Rand.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

The scheme collapsed after its biggest special event yet. VAST ran a Super AI special from 19:00 on Saturday, 24 October to 19:00 on Tuesday, 27 October. The company advertised returns of up to seven times the money in two days. They warned that the next chance might not come for another two or three years. Members were urged to top up their accounts in advance so they would not miss out.

By Tuesday, members were posting on Facebook that withdrawals marked approved had not reached their bank accounts. This is a common pattern for schemes that are about to leave. Prior to this, VAST ran a carbon credit trading event that promised up to R110 000 from an R8 700 investment. Nobody received that payout either. The VAST Telegram channel, which had about 16 400 subscribers, has not mentioned VAST since the collapse and started promoting a new scheme.

Investigations into how funds were handled revealed further irregularities. When one journalist registered an account and started a R1 000 deposit, VAST did not provide a company bank account. Instead, it sent the user to a separate payment page on checkpayinfo.diguosd.com. That page provided two Nedbank personal accounts, a payment reference, and five minutes to pay.

GroundUp is interested in investigating stories from those who lost money to VAST AI or a similar scheme. Victims are encouraged to email their stories to the news organization. The collapse highlights the dangers of high-yield investment programs that rely on recruitment rather than genuine economic activity.