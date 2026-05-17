VAR Malfunction Disrupts Caf Champions League Final First Leg Match

A malfunction of the video assistant referee (VAR) system caused a disruption to Sunday's Caf Champions League final first leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes as AS FAR initially refused to continue, though they then decided to resume.

Reda Slim of AS FAR challenged by Jayden Adams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

A malfunction of the video assistant referee (VAR) has caused a disruption to Sunday’s 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld. AS FAR initially did not want to return from the change rooms for the second half because the Moroccan outfit learnt the VAR — the video system for reviewing match officials’ decisions — in the ground was not working.

With Sundowns 1-0 up by halftime, there were intense deliberations between Confederation of African Football (Caf) officials, the match officials and representatives of both teams on the continuation of the game of huge consequence after the break. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes as FAR at first refused to continue, though they then decided to resume. It was not clear if the VAR had been mended when the final restarted.

It was also not clear at what stage of the game the system had stopped working. Would you like to comment on this article? USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to lift Confederation Cu





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Caf Champions League Mamelodi Sundowns AS FAR VAR Video Assistant Referee Match Officials’ Decisions Video System Deliberations Huge Consequence USM Alger Zamalek Confederation Cup Penalties Lift

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