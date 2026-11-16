Municipal teams found several manholes along Dr Pixley ka-Isaka Seme Street in South Beach packed with timber, rubbish, sacks and bedding, prompting eThekwini Municipality to warn about flooding, service disruptions and safety risks ahead of the rainy season.

eThekwini Municipality has warned about the dangers of tampering with public infrastructure after municipal teams discovered several manholes along Dr Pixley ka-Isaka Seme Street in South Beach that had been opened and stuffed with timber, rubbish, plywood, refuse bags, sacks and bedding.

The discovery was made during routine maintenance along the busy Durban street. Some manhole covers had also been broken or removed to gain access. Municipal teams have since cleared the affected manholes. The City said blocked manholes can have serious consequences, especially during heavy rainfall.

Also read March and March protests resume in Durban as police face brutality allegations

Blocked Manholes Cause Flooding Risks

Filling or obstructing manholes prevents stormwater from draining properly, increasing the risk of flooding in surrounding streets and properties. Blocked sewers can also cause wastewater to overflow into roads, rivers and the ocean, creating environmental and public health hazards. The municipality warned that the problem is particularly worrying ahead of the rainy season and the busy festive period.

Advertisement

Vandalism and tampering with infrastructure, including damaged water pipes, illegal connections and stolen electricity cables, also disrupt essential services and put lives at risk. Stolen cables can cause power outages and expose residents to electrocution. The City said it maintained its water, sanitation and electricity networks throughout the year to keep services running for millions of people.

It warned that vandalism places additional financial pressure on communities because resources meant for planned maintenance must be redirected towards repairs, at a cost to ratepayers. In a statement, the municipality said: Tampering with and vandalism of public infrastructure, from opened manholes and damaged water pipes to illegal connections and stolen electricity cables, disrupt services, endanger lives and divert resources from planned maintenance in communities, at a cost to ratepayers.

Residents Urged to Report Vandalism

The City called on residents, business owners, informal traders and property managers to play their part in fighting the tide of theft and vandalism. It reminded the public that tampering with or vandalising municipal infrastructure is prohibited under the City by-laws, while stealing infrastructure is a criminal offence. The warning comes as a suspected blockage in a major pipeline has left several south Durban areas facing reduced water pressure and possible outages.