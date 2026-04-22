Vice President JD Vance has drawn criticism for suggesting Pope Leo XIV should be 'careful' when speaking about theology after the Pope condemned the US/Israeli war in Iran. The incident highlights a growing rift between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church, raising questions about Vance's loyalty to his faith versus his political obligations.

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. In August of 2019, at the age of 35, JD Vance was baptised in Ohio and became a member of the Roman Catholic Church , the world’s largest Christian organization with over 1.4 billion members.

Approximately six years later, as a member of the church, Vice President Vance appears to believe he is more devout than Pope Leo XIV. The situation facing JD Vance is complex. While reports suggest he privately harbors reservations about the war with Iran, potentially being a lone dissenting voice within the Trump administration, he remains collectively responsible for all actions taken by the administration.

Consequently, he publicly champions the war and offers unwavering support to President Donald J. Trump. He understands that publicly opposing the President would be politically devastating, a reality any reasonable politician or analyst would recognize.

However, it is deeply concerning that JD Vance would attempt to dictate to Pope Leo XIV, advising him to refrain from criticizing the US/Israeli war on Iran. Long before his conversion or his vice presidency, the Catholic Church has consistently served as a moral compass for its members and the world, actively opposing poverty, hunger, and war.

Therefore, Vance’s attempt to defend President Trump by suggesting the Pope overstepped his bounds when condemning the war is both absurd and shameful. A more courageous act would have been to privately express his concerns about the war’s immorality and unjustifiability to his boss. Pope Leo XIV’s opposition to this aggressive war waged by Israel and the United States has made him a target of attacks from the Trump administration, subjected to various disparaging remarks.

Speaking at the University of Georgia, Vice President Vance stated, “In the same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology. ” This statement is shocking, implying the Pope was careless in his condemnation of the war and then issuing a caution.

It is entirely inappropriate for JD Vance to suggest the Pope exercise caution when discussing theology, especially when the Pope is simply condemning an unjust war. Just days prior, Pope Leo XIV posted on social media, “God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies. ” Vance further compounded his remarks by suggesting, “In some cases, it would be better for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality.

” This statement is perplexing, as the Pope is, in fact, addressing matters of morality – specifically, the immorality of the illegal war in Iran and the urgent need for peace. What could be more fundamentally moral than issues of war and peace? The Pope is fulfilling his role, advocating for the voiceless victims of this conflict, caring for the poor, the hungry, and migrants – all core moral concerns. One would expect a Yale University graduate to grasp this.

Ultimately, JD Vance would be wise to avoid taking sides in this dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump, and instead, remain a faithful member of the Catholic Church, prioritizing his faith over political expediency. The Trump administration’s lack of support for the first American Pope, Pope Leo XIV, is particularly surprising given their “America First” rhetoric.

However, the Catholic Church’s consistent record of humanitarian aid and opposition to war, violence, and injustice remains undeniable. Therefore, the current Pope is simply upholding the Church’s traditions, and should not be viewed as acting out of the ordinary. He is, quite simply, doing his job





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