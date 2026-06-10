Van Heerden Replaces Moerat in Springbok Squad Ahead of Barbarian Clash

Lock Ruben van Heerden has been called up to the Springbok squad to replace the injured Salmaan Moerat as South Africa's premier rugby team prepares for its season opener against the Barbarians in Gqeberha.

Ruben van Heerden has been added to the Springbok squad as a late reinforcement ahead of their season opener against the Barbarians . The experienced lock will arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening to link up with the team in their final preparations for the match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha .

His inclusion comes at the expense of Salmaan Moerat, who has been released from training camp after sustaining an injury. Van Heerden, 28, has been a cornerstone of the DHL Stormers' pack throughout the Vodacom United Rugby Championship season, recently celebrating his 50th appearance for the Cape Town-based franchise. His professional journey also includes stints with the Vodacom Bulls, Hollywoodbets Sharks, and England's Exeter Chiefs, bringing a wealth of experience to Jacques Nienaber's squad.

Meanwhile, two other recent call-ups, Phepsi Buthelezi and Carlu Sadie, have already reported for duty as the Springboks intensify their preparations for the high-profile encounter against the invitational Barbarians side, scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off next Saturday. The game will be preceded by a clash between the SA 'A' team and Zimbabwe, set for a 12:00 start at the same venue.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, assisted by Mzwandile Stick-who will take charge of the SA 'A' selection-is expected to confirm the official matchday squads for both fixtures early next week, as the national team sets its sights on a strong start to the international season





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Ruben Van Heerden Springboks Barbarians Rassie Erasmus Salmaan Moerat United Rugby Championship Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Gqeberha

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