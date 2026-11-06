Valtteri Bottas Dismisses Replacement Rumours Ahead of 2027 Season

Valtteri Bottas rejects speculation about his Cadillac exit, citing his multi-year contract and team confidence. He expects to continue in Formula One next season despite Colton Herta testing rumors.

Valtteri Bottas has firmly rejected widespread speculation suggesting his tenure with Cadillac in Formula One is nearing an abrupt end. The Finnish driver insisted on Friday that rumors regarding his potential departure are premature and do not reflect the reality of his standing within the team. Bottas explicitly stated his expectation to continue racing for the American outfit in the upcoming season, countering reports that suggest otherwise.

Bottas Defends Contract Status Amidst Media Speculation

The 37-year-old veteran of 265 Grands Prix expressed surprise at the volume of media noise surrounding his future. He emphasized that he is fully aware of his professional situation and remains confident in his position. Bottas noted that the current environment in the sport, where everyone is eager to secure a seat in Formula One, often leads to exaggerated narratives about driver changes.

Also read Pitso Mosimane Dismisses Benni McCarthy Familiarity Edge Ahead of Afcon Clash

Bottas highlighted that he signed a multi-year contract with Cadillac, which provides a stable foundation for his career with the team. He pointed out that during this season, which marks the team's maiden year in the championship, he has been strictly following team instructions. He described this arrangement as the agreed-upon deal from the beginning, making any sudden questioning of his performances unlikely.

The driver argued that it would be illogical for the organization to consider changing drivers based on current performance metrics. He believes that the terms of his agreement are solid and that nothing is likely to change regarding his participation in the next season. This stance serves as a direct rebuttal to external pressures and speculative reporting about his status.

Advertisement

Colton Herta Testing Context and Super-License Status

Speculation about Bottas's future intensified due to the presence of American driver Colton Herta at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Herta was seen driving the second Cadillac car during the opening practice sessions, a move that fueled rumors of a potential seat change for 2027. The test was conducted while Herta stood in for Sergio Perez, allowing him to complete 31 laps and secure the necessary mileage for a super-licence.

During the practice sessions, Bottas finished in 15th place, while Herta recorded a 20th position in the Cadillac machine. This competitive dynamic, paired with Herta's active testing role, created a narrative that Bottas might be replaced by the American talent. However, Bottas maintained that this is merely part of the standard operational procedures within the team rather than a sign of his impending exit.

The presence of Herta in the garage does not indicate an immediate replacement, according to Bottas. He views the testing as a routine process that allows the team to evaluate their machinery and potential future drivers. His confidence stems from the fact that his contract is secure and his role has been clearly defined from the outset of the season.

Cadillac Standing and Team Dynamics for Next Season

Cadillac is currently positioned 11th and last in the constructors' championship standings, having yet to score any points in their debut season. Despite the lack of points, the team has already confirmed Sergio Perez as Bottas's teammate for the next year. Perez has also been granted a contract extension, securing his place in the driver lineup for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

The confirmation of Perez's contract suggests that the team is focused on retaining experienced drivers for their second season. Bottas's remarks align with this strategy, as he believes his role is critical to the team's development and stability. The team's performance in the standings has not affected his contract status, and he remains a key figure in their lineup.

Bottas concluded that the noise surrounding his future is a byproduct of the high-stakes nature of Formula One. He remains committed to his duties and expects to continue with Cadillac as planned. His comments serve to reassure fans and the media that his position is secure, regardless of external speculation or testing activities involving other drivers.