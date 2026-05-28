Val de Vie Estate Named Among World's Top 15 Wellness Real Estate Developments

South Africa's Val de Vie Estate is the only African property featured in the Global Wellness Institute's 2026 Wellness Real Estate Atlas, recognizing its role in promoting holistic well-being and driving significant local economic activity.

Val de Vie Estate, an ultra-luxury residential development in South Africa , has earned a prestigious international accolade by being named among the top 15 wellness real estate projects worldwide.

This singular African representation is featured in the Global Wellness Institute's 2026 Wellness Real Estate Atlas, a respected resource from the U.S.-based non-profit authority on the global wellness economy. The estate's specific retirement community, Val de Vie Evergreen Lifestyle, secured a place in the atlas's second tier, which showcases 31 leading international estates. The wellness economy, focused on enhancing physical, mental, and emotional health, has seen explosive growth, now reaching a global valuation of $876 billion.

This recognition underscores the underestimated economic and social role of such estates in South Africa, positioning them not just as environments for healthy living but as vital economic drivers that stimulate regional growth, infrastructure investment, and municipal financial health. The Global Wellness Institute evaluates estates across six distinct categories of wellness to determine these rankings.

On the economic front, Val de Vie Estate stands as one of South Africa's most expensive residential areas, with individual property prices soaring to approximately R100 million. Its development has transformed the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley, injecting billions into the local economy and creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Independent economic research by Dr. Jonathan Bloom quantifies this impact, revealing that the construction of both Val de Vie Estate and the adjacent Pearl Valley Golf & Country Estate contributed R14 billion to the Western Cape's economic output. Their ongoing activity has generated R36.6 billion in new business sales and facilitated the creation of 51,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the estates are substantial taxpayers, with Bloom's analysis indicating they account for nearly 30% of all property tax revenue in the Drakenstein Municipality. In practical terms, this means that almost one out of every three Rand collected in municipal rates originates from these three major developments, directly influencing local government capacity, service delivery capabilities, and long-term fiscal resilience.

The estate's origins trace back to 2001 when founder and CEO Martin Venter, surveying the landscape from the air, identified the perfect site along the Berg River for his family's home. That land was a then-derelict wine farm originally established by Abraham Andries le Roux in 1783. Venter acquired the property in 2003. Massive infrastructure investment of R450 million commenced in 2004, with the first properties sold that same year.

The inaugural home was completed in 2007, followed by the Polo Pavilion in 2008. The name Val de Vie, French for 'Valley of Life,' reflects its picturesque setting encircled by the Drakenstein and Simonsberg mountains. The estate benefits from abundant natural water resources and a desirable Mediterranean climate. The development philosophy aims to fuse serene country living with contemporary conveniences, including access to schools and international airports.

An estate representative noted, 'What started out as a polo and wine estate, evolved into a lifestyle estate and is today a leader in wellness estates.





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