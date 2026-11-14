Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Youngest T20 Captain Record for India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest T20 captain at 15, breaking a long-standing record while leading Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He continues his dominance in Indian domestic cricket after his IPL success.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest captain in men's Twenty20 cricket on Saturday. At just 15 years and 232 days of age, the young left-hander led his state team, Bihar, in their domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra in Indore. This appointment marks a significant milestone in his rapidly ascending career, surpassing previous age-related benchmarks set in the sport's short-format history.

Breaking Zach Vukusic Record

Sooryavanshi officially broke the previous record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who captained his national side at 17 years and 311 days. The Times of India and other media outlets confirmed that this new age benchmark establishes Sooryavanshi as the youngest individual to lead a team in men's T20 cricket globally. His elevation to the captaincy for the Bihar squad underscores the immense confidence state selectors have in his leadership capabilities and cricketing maturity despite his tender years.

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Immediate On-Field Performance

During his first match as captain, Sooryavanshi contributed 18 runs off 12 balls before his team suffered an opening defeat to Saurashtra. Despite the loss in the early stages of the competition, his batting display highlighted the aggressive style that has made him a standout performer in domestic and IPL circles. His ability to score quickly at such a young age continues to draw attention from selectors and fans alike as he navigates the pressures of senior-level T20 cricket.

Building on Historic Cricket Legacy

This captaincy milestone follows a series of record-breaking achievements for Sooryavanshi in Indian cricket. In July, he became India's youngest men's cricketer by making his T20I debut against England in Manchester, surpassing the long-standing record previously held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had made his Test debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989, setting a standard that was considered unbreakable for decades. Sooryavanshi's rapid progression through the ranks demonstrates a level of talent that few have matched in the modern era.

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Dominant IPL and National Record

Sooryavanshi gained widespread recognition for his exceptional batting exploits during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he amassed 776 runs, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer and winning the Orange Cap. His season included one century and five half-centuries, showcasing his consistency and ability to perform under high-pressure conditions. This domestic form has seamlessly translated to the international stage, where he has played 10 T20Is and scored 295 runs, including two half-centuries for the national team.

Family Hopes and Future Aspirations

Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev, expressed pride in his son's achievement, telling AFP that they were hopeful he would reach this feat. He added a broader ambition for his son's career, stating that they hope he will one day lead the Indian national cricket team. As Sooryavanshi continues to develop, his journey from domestic state competitions to international stages remains a focal point for cricket analysts and supporters who believe he has the potential to shape the future of Indian batting in the shortest format.