The Department of Water and Sanitation opened one sluice gate at the Vaal Dam to manage rising water levels after heavy rainfall, urging downstream communities to stay alert. The dam was at 111.64 percent of capacity with inflows of 787.72 cubic metres per second.

The Department of Water and Sanitation opened one sluice gate at the Vaal Dam on Thursday afternoon to manage rising water levels. The gate was opened later than the initially planned 12pm because of technical challenges.

At 2pm the dam was at 111.64 percent of its full supply capacity, with inflows of 787.72 cubic metres per second. The water level stood at 23.420 metres. DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the controlled release was necessary to manage the increasing volume of water entering the dam. The aim was also to mitigate potential downstream impacts.

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Vaal Dam Reaches Critical Capacity Levels

The opening of one sluice gate was expected to increase the dam total outflow to between 130 and 150 cubic metres per second. The significant increase in inflows into the Vaal Dam is largely attributed to recent rainfall in the upper catchment of the Vaal River System. This rainfall generated increased runoff into the river network and subsequently into the dam.

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Earlier at 7am the dam stood at 111.1 percent of its full supply capacity, with about 756 cubic metres per second flowing in. Mavasa said the release is a controlled operational measure aimed at managing the increasing volume of water entering the dam. The final discharge was to be set by the dam level and the gate discharge characteristics. The duration and extent of the release will depend on prevailing inflows, changes in dam storage levels and ongoing hydrological assessments.

Water released from the dam will flow towards the Vaal Barrage and then along the Vaal River to Bloemhof Dam. Communities, farmers and other water users along the Upper and Middle Vaal River should anticipate possible changes in river levels and exercise caution. This includes people in Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Vaalpark and Parys, particularly in low-lying areas and properties close to the river. The department stressed that opening one sluice gate does not automatically mean flooding will occur.

Bloemhof Dam Maintains Storage Limits

However, rising river levels and increased flow velocities are possible. Communities are urged to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions. At 7am on the same day, Bloemhof Dam was at 88.9 percent of its full supply capacity. It was receiving about 227 cubic metres per second and releasing about 20 cubic metres per second.

In view of ongoing rehabilitation works at Bloemhof Dam, the department has been advised to maintain the dam storage level at or below 90 percent of its full supply capacity. These figures took into account the extra water coming from the Vaal Dam, its travel time and runoff from the area between the two dams.

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Mavasa explained that the operations of Vaal and Bloemhof dams are coordinated to ensure that releases are managed in consideration of downstream conditions and the broader Vaal River System. Municipalities, disaster management structures, dam operators and downstream stakeholders were being engaged on the changes through established communication procedures. The department will continue monitoring dam levels, inflows and downstream river conditions and will adjust operational releases as necessary.

Public Urged to Exercise River Caution

The department urged people living along the river to take extra care, as river levels and the speed of the water could increase. Members of the public are advised to avoid entering or crossing fast-flowing rivers and flooded low-water bridges. They should also keep children and livestock away from riverbanks. Residents living in low-lying areas adjacent to the river are encouraged to remain vigilant and comply with any safety instructions issued by relevant authorities.

The public was also advised to follow official updates from DWS and disaster management structures for news on dam operations and river conditions.