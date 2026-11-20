Cape Town's V&A Waterfront introduces Cape Catch, a new marking system for sustainable seafood at 36 restaurants, launching World Fisheries Day 2026 to support local fishers and conservation.

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town is set to transform how visitors identify responsible seafood options through the introduction of a new labeling system. Thirty-six restaurants and hotel outlets at this major tourism destination will participate in Cape Catch, an initiative launching on World Fisheries Day on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The program aims to simplify dining decisions by marking menu items that meet strict sustainability and local sourcing criteria.

Clear Marking for Responsible Choices

Cape Catch provides diners with a visible indicator that seafood has been sourced responsibly from South African waters or local aquaculture facilities. To qualify for the initiative, participating outlets must feature at least four qualifying seafood choices on their menus. If an establishment offers fewer than four seafood dishes in total, then at least half of its entire seafood selection must meet the required standards.

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This marking system applies specifically to individual dishes or seafood products that meet the Cape Catch requirements, rather than certifying the entire restaurant. The goal is to give customers immediate clarity on which meals support sustainable fishing practices and local producers without requiring extensive research.

Research-Backed Sustainability Standards

The Cape Catch initiative follows four years of research conducted by SOLVE, the V&A Waterfront's urban innovation platform, and the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation. Their study examined seafood sold across the Waterfront's hospitality outlets and found that a considerable amount was either imported or came from sources not considered sustainable, despite suitable local alternatives being available.

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Not every locally caught fish automatically qualifies for inclusion in the program. Seafood species must meet recognized sustainability requirements to be eligible. Products must either be Green-listed by the WWF Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-SASSI) or certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Additionally, all qualifying products must originate from South African waters or local aquaculture.

Consumer Demand Drives Market Shifts

The V&A Waterfront's internal research suggests that customers play a pivotal role in changing seafood purchasing habits through their daily choices. A survey involving more than 1,000 visitors found that 93% would consider sustainability when ordering seafood if responsible options were clearly identified and marked.

These findings indicate a significant opportunity to connect consumer preferences with more responsible sourcing practices. By making sustainable options easy to identify, the initiative leverages existing consumer interest to drive market demand for locally sourced, responsibly caught seafood. This aligns with the broader goals of the V&A Waterfront's Sustainable Seafood Initiative 2023-2027, which encourages more responsible seafood choices while supporting local sourcing.

Economic Opportunities for Local Fishers

Beyond menu changes, Cape Catch aims to create tangible economic opportunities for traditional and small-scale fishers in the region. The initiative intends to improve their access to the Waterfront's restaurant trade by connecting fishing communities directly with formal markets. This approach seeks to bring together ocean conservation, local food sourcing, and economic empowerment for fishing communities.

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Hahn Goliath, a traditional fisher representative who spoke at the Waterfront's sustainable seafood panel in July, described the initiative as a vital opportunity to give greater visibility to the work of traditional fishers. He emphasized the importance of highlighting the heritage behind their livelihoods, ensuring that their contributions to the local economy are recognized and valued.

Leadership Vision and Future Reporting

V&A Waterfront CEO Graham Wood stated that the initiative recognizes the influence a major hospitality destination can have when restaurants, suppliers, fishers, and visitors work toward a shared goal. Retail Executive Alex Kabalin also highlighted the importance of finding practical solutions that make responsible sourcing accessible to businesses while remaining commercially realistic.

The V&A Waterfront has committed to openly reporting on participation rates, changes in seafood sales, and any challenges encountered as the initiative develops. For visitors, the message remains straightforward: look for the Cape Catch mark when ordering seafood at participating restaurants and hotel outlets. The full list of qualifying seafood species and participating outlets is available on the V&A Waterfront's Cape Catch website, providing transparency and trust for consumers making their dining choices.