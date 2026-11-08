USM Alger Defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in CAF Super Cup Final

Algerian club USM Alger claimed the CAF Super Cup with a 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

USM Alger secured the CAF Super Cup title with a decisive 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The Algerian club defeated the South African side in the final, denying Sundowns the opportunity to add this trophy to their recent collections of the MTN8 and the Fifa African Asian Pacific Cup. The match concluded with Sundowns feeling disappointment after a performance that failed to yield the expected result.

Early Goals Defined Match Outcome

USM Alger established immediate control of the contest by scoring within the first four minutes of play. Ahmed Khaldi advanced past a defensive challenge on the right flank of the penalty area and delivered a precise cross. Zakaria Draoui met the ball at close range and fired it into the net to give the visitors an early lead. This swift goal set the tone for the remainder of the first half, forcing Sundowns to chase the game from the opening whistle.

Also read USM Alger Dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns to Claim CAF Super Cup

Sundowns Miss Key Players Injuries

Mamelodi Sundowns entered the final without several key personnel due to prior injuries and a previous elimination from the CAF Champions League preliminaries. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena returned to the starting lineup after missing earlier matches. The team faced further setbacks before kickoff when Brazilian midfielder Nuno Santos sustained an injury during the warm-up. Coach Miguel Cardoso responded by substituting striker Cassius Mailula into the lineup to bolster the attack.

Penalty And Tactical Adjustments

Sundowns attempted to recover from the early deficit through tactical changes and set-piece opportunities. Bryan Leon suffered a suspected groin injury in the 16th minute, leading to his replacement by Iqraam Rayners. The substitute played a crucial role shortly after, converting a penalty kick in the 23rd minute to level the score. The spot-kick was awarded following a Video Assistant Referee review that identified a handball by the Algerian defense. Rayners calmly executed the kick, providing a temporary lifeline for the home side.

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Alger Regains Lead Before Halftime

Despite Sundowns dominating possession, USM Alger restored their advantage shortly before the interval. Saadi Radouani capitalized on a defensive error to head the ball into the goal after an initial attempt struck the crossbar. The visitors extended their lead further in the 55th minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Ahmed Khaldi curled a shot from outside the penalty area into the net after Sundowns defenders were caught watching the ball. This goal effectively sealed the match, leaving the South African side with little hope of a comeback.

Weather Delays Resume Play

The second half began with a significant delay of more than 30 minutes due to inclement weather conditions. Once play resumed, Sundowns continued to press for an equalizer while USM Alger maintained a compact defensive structure. The Algerian team absorbed pressure effectively and relied on counter-attacking opportunities to maintain their lead. The victory marks a significant achievement for USM Alger, who defeated the winner of last season's Champions League and Confederation Cup. The match concluded with Sundowns reflecting on the missed opportunity to achieve a domestic treble and add to their history of titles won in 2016 and 2023.