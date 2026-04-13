uShaka Marine World's Wet 'n Wild to Undergo Extensive Maintenance in May

uShaka Marine World's Wet 'n Wild waterpark will be temporarily closed for a three-week maintenance project in May. This proactive measure aims to ensure the safety and functionality of the waterpark's popular slides and pools. While the water slides will be closed, the rest of uShaka Marine World, including the marine exhibits and the "Village", will remain open. The waterpark is expected to reopen fully refreshed by May 27th.

uShaka Marine World's Wet 'n Wild waterpark is scheduled for a significant maintenance closure in May, lasting for three weeks. This proactive measure aims to ensure the continued safety and functionality of the park's popular attractions, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming peak seasons. The maintenance project will involve comprehensive work on several key areas, including multiple pools which will be drained and resurfaced to address wear and tear resulting from high usage.

The City has carefully planned the timing of this closure to coincide with the waterpark's low season, with the goal of minimizing any inconvenience to visitors. The comprehensive maintenance program is designed to keep uShaka Marine World's infrastructure in excellent condition, ensuring a top-tier experience for all guests. The scope of the maintenance extends beyond superficial repairs, encompassing critical elements necessary for maintaining operational excellence and guest safety. The City's commitment to the upkeep of this long-standing Durban tourist attraction is reflected in this investment. This also ensures that visitors can continue to enjoy the diverse range of activities that uShaka Marine World offers, including the marine exhibits and the retail and dining experiences available in the “Village.” The closure will affect the water slides, which are some of the most popular attractions. The waterpark is expected to be fully refreshed and ready for operation by May 27, just in time for the cooler temperatures and sunny days that Durban is known for. This proactive approach underscores the city's dedication to providing a world-class entertainment destination. This investment will not only benefit tourists but also promote economic growth by maintaining a popular destination for visitors from all over. While the Wet 'n Wild water slides are temporarily unavailable, the rest of uShaka Marine World, including the uShaka “Village” with its restaurants, shops and the marine exhibits, will remain open throughout the maintenance period. This allows visitors to still enjoy a full day out. This provides an array of alternative entertainment options and ensuring the overall visitor experience remains enjoyable and stimulating. This planned closure is a testament to the city's focus on proactively managing and preserving the quality of its attractions, guaranteeing that uShaka Marine World can continue providing memorable experiences for many years to come. Furthermore, it is important to note that the closure is a scheduled and anticipated measure. It is a contrast to any reactive repairs caused by unforeseen events, such as an unexpected pipe burst in the plant room, which necessitated an emergency closure. The proactive approach further demonstrates the City's forward-thinking approach to managing the infrastructure of this renowned tourist attraction. uShaka Marine World is a key economic driver for Durban, and its maintenance is of utmost importance for tourism and job creation. The updates will improve the park's appeal, draw visitors, and offer a world-class experience to anyone who comes to visit





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Ushaka Marine World Wet 'N Wild Maintenance Waterpark Durban Tourism Closure Slides Pools

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