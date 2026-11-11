US Withdraws from Under-17 World Cup in Qatar Over Security Fears

US withdraws from the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar over Middle East security concerns, with players told just over a week before the November 19 start.

The United States has withdrawn from the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar because of concerns about security in the Middle East, US media reported on Wednesday. According to US Soccer Collective and The Athletic, players were informed of the decision just over a week before the tournament is due to begin on November 19. Both outlets cited anonymous sources in their reporting.

US Soccer, the governing body of the sport in the United States, did not immediately confirm the news. The federation also did not respond to a request for comment from AFP. The reports were therefore based on information from people familiar with the decision rather than an official statement.

Also read Desiree Ellis Names Banyana Banyana Squad for FIFA Women's World Cup Play-offs

Regional Conflict Behind the Security Concerns

The security concerns trace back to a wider regional war that began in February with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Iran retaliated by targeting, among others, Gulf countries that are allied with Washington. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have been punctuated by repeated threats from the United States and Israel to resume bombardments of Iran.

The fighting has already disrupted a number of sporting calendars in the region. The WTA Finals, which were scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, a country that neighbors Qatar, are now taking place at Indian Wells in the United States instead. The Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah was cancelled for this season, while the race in Bahrain was called off and later rescheduled under the same name in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Several events in Saudi Arabia have also been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks. Those decisions followed attacks on the country by the Houthis in Yemen, according to the same reports that document the wider disruption to sport in the Gulf.

What the Withdrawal Means for the Tournament

The United States was one of 48 teams scheduled to play in the Under-17 World Cup. Its group included Montenegro, Chile and Algeria. The withdrawal therefore removes a team from a field that was already set, and it leaves the group draw affected for the opening stage of the competition.

The Under-17 World Cup moved to an annual event last year and is being held in Qatar for five consecutive years. When FIFA announced its host decision in 2024, it said that choosing a single host nation for multiple editions centred on the ability to make use of existing footballing infrastructure. FIFA framed this as a way to improve tournament efficiency and sustainability.

Neither FIFA nor US Soccer has publicly set out a replacement plan in the reports cited so far. The next confirmed milestone is the scheduled start of the tournament on November 19, which will show how organisers manage a field of 48 teams after a late withdrawal by one of its members.