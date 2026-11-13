Scott Bessent reveals four agencies favored blacklisting Megaspeed, while Commerce Secretary Lutnick stalled. Senators demand answers amid Nvidia spy scandal and export control concerns.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed on Friday that four major federal agencies advocated for placing Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm central to the recent Nvidia scandal, onto a strict trade blacklist. However, the Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, opposed this move and retained final authority over the decision. Bessent stated that the Treasury, Pentagon, State Department, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative had favored adding Megaspeed to the Commerce Department entity list for several months prior to the recent revelations. The entity list serves as a critical trade blacklist targeting groups connected to China that US officials determine pose significant national security risks. Bessent noted that while other agencies pushed for the restriction, the Commerce Department held the final pen to execute the decision.

Treasury Officials Cite Internal Process Delays

Bessent explained during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box that the disagreement stemmed from internal procedural dynamics within the executive branch. He emphasized that the Commerce Department had the sole authority to finalize the addition of entities to the blacklist, stating that observers must inquire directly with Commerce officials regarding their internal decision-making processes. The Commerce Department did not immediately return a request for comment regarding its specific rationale for blocking the blacklist recommendation. This lack of transparency has fueled growing criticism of Lutnick's oversight of export controls on US chips destined for China. Media reports indicate that Lutnick reportedly delayed President Donald Trump's proposed crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's advanced computing chips to China. The delay has raised serious questions among lawmakers about the administration's commitment to enforcing national security protocols in the semiconductor trade sector.

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Senators Condemn Lutnick Amid Spy Allegations

Republican Senator John Curtis publicly questioned the integrity of the Commerce Department's actions on Friday. He stated that Secretary Lutnick's reported stalling on export controls raises doubts about whether the department is acting in the best interests of the American people. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal issued a harsher condemnation, demanding Lutnick's resignation. Blumenthal argued that Lutnick's malign self-enriching malfeasance demonstrates the high costs of corruption by putting personal profit above the public interest. The Senator asserted that making powerful Nvidia chips available to China through an apparent spy operation undercut both national security and economic competitiveness. These bipartisan criticisms highlight the deepening political fallout from the scandal, which has implicated top administration officials in potential breaches of trust. The controversy centers on the complex relationship between high-level corporate executives and national security protocols regarding advanced technology transfers.

Nvidia Executive Connections Spark Security Review

The Megaspeed company has come under intense scrutiny following reports that Jensen Huang, the now-former CEO of Nvidia, had an affair with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed and is suspected by US authorities of being a Chinese spy. Reuters reported on Thursday that senior White House officials are currently discussing whether Lutnick should be removed from his position amid this spy scandal surrounding Jensen Huang. The personal connection between the Nvidia CEO and a suspected foreign intelligence operative has triggered a comprehensive review of past business practices and security vetting procedures. Bessent added that the administration is actively working to shut down leakage in the chip export system. He pointed to significant questions regarding how thoroughly Nvidia vetted its partner company before allowing the transfer of restricted technology. The exit of Jensen Huang this week sent shockwaves across the AI industry, intensifying the need for accountability in corporate governance and supply chain security.

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Lawmakers Push for Stricter Export Controls

US lawmakers have called for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips in the wake of the scandal. The situation has threatened to implicate several Trump administration members, including Lutnick, amid growing questions over the administration's oversight of chip sales. Bessent emphasized that the focus must be on whether Nvidia knew its client and if there was a robust effort to prevent leakage. He questioned whether the company was selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies designed to obscure the end-user. Bessent stated that it is important for anyone at the company to be held accountable for failures in these processes. He confirmed that the administration possesses all the legal authorities needed to enforce export controls but noted that these authorities simply need to be implemented effectively. This stance suggests a shift toward stricter enforcement rather than new legislation.

Senate Committee Demands Department Testimony

The pressure on the Commerce Department has resulted in direct calls for congressional testimony. Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott asked Lutnick to testify on Thursday regarding the handling of the Megaspeed case and broader export control policies. This demand reflects the increasing legislative scrutiny over how the executive branch manages national security risks associated with critical technology exports. The combination of bipartisan criticism, ongoing investigations into corporate vetting processes, and political pressure for accountability has created a tense environment within the administration. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring that US technological advantages are not compromised through negligence or intentional bypassing of security protocols. The outcome of these hearings will likely shape future regulations and enforcement strategies for semiconductor exports to countries of concern.