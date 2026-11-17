The US Treasury and IRS issued final rules requiring businesses, schools and non-profits to automatically enroll employees in 401k and 403b retirement plans at a 3 percent contribution rate, with the mandate applying after December 31 2027.

The US Treasury and Internal Revenue Service said on Tuesday they are issuing final rules for businesses, schools and non-profit groups to automatically enroll employees into 401k and 403b tax-deferred retirement savings plans.

The rules implement provisions of a law passed by Congress in December 2022. Under the new system, US employees will soon be automatically enrolled into a new national retirement contribution scheme. The Treasury had previously estimated that the Secure 2.0 Act expansion of automatic savings plan enrollment would increase US retirement savings by an average of 4.2 billion dollars, or about 70 billion rand, over the 2023-2032 period.

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Automatic Enrollment Rules Take Effect

But the new automatic enrollment rule does not apply to retirement plan years until after December 31 2027. That delay is intended to give employers time to make necessary administrative changes. No updated estimate was available for the decade after implementation. Under the final rules, covered retirement plans must automatically enroll eligible employees at a contribution rate of 3 percent.

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That rate must generally increase by at least one percentage point each year, until at least 10 percent, subject to a 15 percent maximum. Employees can opt out or choose a different contribution rate. The final rules clarify statutory exceptions for qualifying small and new businesses, governmental plans, and plans for churches and other groups. They also provide flexibility in the timing and amount of automatic contribution increases, the Treasury and IRS said.

The Treasury first proposed rules for the automatic contribution in January 2025 during the last month of the Biden administration. The Trump administration in 2025 worked to pass and implement the Republican-passed tax-cut bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that the rules help more American families and workers build retirement savings while keeping them in control of their contributions.

Rules Cover 401k and 403b Plans

He also said the rules give employers the clarity and flexibility to invest in their employees futures. The final rules cover 401k plans, which are typically offered by private employers, and 403b plans, which are commonly used by schools, churches and non-profit groups. Eligible employees will be enrolled automatically unless they take action to opt out. Those who remain enrolled will see their contribution rate rise gradually over time.

The automatic increase must be at least one percentage point per year and must continue until the rate reaches at least 10 percent. The rate cannot exceed 15 percent under the final rules. The rules include exceptions for qualifying small and new businesses, governmental plans, and plans for churches and other groups. The Treasury and IRS said the final rules also provide flexibility in the timing and amount of automatic contribution increases.

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That flexibility is meant to help employers manage the transition. The automatic enrollment requirement applies only to retirement plan years beginning after December 31 2027. Employers therefore have time to adjust their payroll and plan administration systems before the mandate takes effect. The Treasury had estimated that the Secure 2.0 Act expansion of automatic savings plan enrollment would boost US retirement savings by an average of 4.2 billion dollars over the 2023-2032 period.

Administration Supports Retirement Savings

That figure is equivalent to about 70 billion rand. No updated estimate was available for the decade after the rules take effect. The final rules follow a proposal first issued in January 2025, during the last month of the Biden administration. In 2025, the Trump administration worked to pass and implement the Republican-passed tax-cut bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Bessent said in a statement that the rules help more American families and workers build retirement savings while keeping them in control of their contributions. He added that the rules give employers the clarity and flexibility to invest in their employees futures. The Treasury and IRS said the final rules clarify statutory exceptions for qualifying small and new businesses, governmental plans, and plans for churches and other groups.

The agencies also said the rules provide flexibility in the timing and amount of automatic contribution increases.