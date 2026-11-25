The Trump administration proposed tariffs on 14 trading partners to counter structural excess industrial capacity, with China facing the highest rate of 20%. The duties will not exceed negotiated limits in existing trade deals and could take effect in January.

US President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions on Wednesday by proposing new tariffs on major trading powers including China, undeterred by Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

His administration proposed levies on 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity. The highest rate of 20% would hit China, which Washington blames for flooding world markets with cheap exports of everything from steel to electric vehicles and solar products. A senior US official said, We know that they don't like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese. China is seeking stability with us.

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The official added that Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was really great. Beijing earlier reiterated its opposition to trade wars and dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation. Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, The so-called overcapacity is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation. Guo urged the world's two top economies to maintain stable relations.

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US Proposes Tariffs on 14 Trading Partners

The senior US official said the administration also proposed tariffs on Bangladesh, Cambodia, the EU, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For now, Mexico and Norway are excluded from the new levies. The new duties will take into account any trade deals agreed with the Trump administration and will not stack on top of some previous tariff rounds.

This suggests many countries may not see a massive increase in their trading cost with the US. Even so, the prospect of new trade burdens weighed on stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally continued to run out of steam. MSCI's gauge of stocks around the globe fell 0.5%. ING analysts wrote, It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind.

Trump's tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the US, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's midterm losses for his Republicans showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal them. But Trump has long served notice of a plan to rebuild the duties the US Supreme Court struck down in February. The latest ones come after an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe.

Market Reaction and Trade Caps

The US official also said the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in any trade deals with the Trump administration. This includes a 20% cap for China during Trump's second term under a year-old truce with Beijing that is due to expire on January 10 2027. The tariffs would also not apply to about $30bn (about R524.46bn) worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions under a bilateral process, the official said.

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However, they would add to the tariffs on China put in place during Trump's first term, which amounted to roughly 25%. The proposed duties will further not stack on top of tariffs of 10% or 12.5% that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labour laws. Specific rates are to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday.

Implementation Timeline and Legal Process

Tariff rates also will be consistent with trade agreements signed by other partners, the official said. This includes the 15% cap agreed by the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as a 19% cap agreed by Malaysia. The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.