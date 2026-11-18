Authorities in the US and South Korea and China's Tencent are urging organizations to patch a critical Java vulnerability that could let hackers access systems, the latest in a string of cybersecurity incidents.

US and South Korea n authorities along with China's Tencent are urging companies and organizations to urgently patch a critical flaw in the widely used programming language Java that could allow hackers to access systems.

Critical Java Vulnerability Discovered

The warnings are the latest among a slew of cybersecurity incidents this year. US tech firm Calif, which last month found a cybersecurity flaw in another programming language, PHP, said on Wednesday it discovered the bug in Java's memory functions. The vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely execute code or crash systems. Concern was particularly acute in South Korea, where Java is heavily used.

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The presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with government agencies to discuss preemptive measures, the Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea's ministry of science and ICT and the Korea Internet and Security Agency said on Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install security updates. Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is one of the world's most widely used programming languages.

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It runs in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector, financial institutions and the military. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerability required immediate patching. It did not link it to any recent outages. Tencent Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese technology company Tencent, warned customers on Wednesday that the flaw in the open-source kit, known as Java4Shell, could let unauthenticated attackers steal sensitive information or take control of affected servers.

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre said on Wednesday it was investigating the vulnerability and had no indications of imminent large-scale exploitation based on available information. Britain's cybersecurity agency urged companies and organizations to keep systems up to date during what it called an unprecedented time. Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment but issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on November 17 containing fixes for the flaw.

Recent Tech Disruptions Reported

The warnings come amid several major technology disruptions, although authorities and companies have not linked them to the Java vulnerability. Apple said on Tuesday it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage affecting customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. Apple said a cyberattack did not cause the issue. The US National Security Agency's network also experienced a temporary degradation during routine maintenance.

Cybersecurity concerns have intensified this year as rapid advances in artificial intelligence give both attackers and defenders increasingly powerful tools, while a series of technology outages in recent days has underscored the fragility of critical systems. AI can make it faster and easier for hackers to identify and exploit weaknesses, shrinking the window for companies to patch vulnerabilities from days to potentially hours or minutes.

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AI Impact on Cybersecurity

Last month, governments and companies around the world took websites offline as a precaution while operators scrambled to secure systems running PHP software after that vulnerability was disclosed. Cybersecurity companies regularly uncover examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once. Companies are also deploying AI to scan their own systems for vulnerabilities and rushing to fix what they find, a process that carries risks of its own.

Patching that much, that quickly, makes systems less stable, said Karolis Kaciulis, lead system engineer at Surfshark. The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services including email, to a lengthy halt to US air travel, and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services. US President Donald Trump's administration has played down concerns about a broader problem.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledged the incidents were unsettling but added they were completely unrelated. China and South Korea are among countries with significant Java developer communities, according to surveys by software development tools maker JetBrains. A 2025 JetBrains survey found that 37% of respondents to its Java-focused study were based in mainland China. That reflects the survey sample rather than countries' shares of the global Java developer population.

Java represented 53% of programming language use in South Korea compared with a global average of 30%, a 2021 JetBrains survey said. Its use was even higher in South Korea's public sector, accounting for a 72% share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey last year.