US Software Firm Seeks Senior Data Engineer for Petabyte-Scale Data Projects

A US-based premium software product and consulting services company is hiring a Senior Data Engineer to lead petabyte-scale data migration and privacy enhancement projects, requiring strong Java or Scala skills and technical leadership experience.

A US-based premium software product and consulting services company is seeking a Senior Data Engineer to lead cutting-edge data engineering projects at petabyte scale. The role focuses on executing critical enterprise data retention, migration, and privacy enhancement projects, combining robust software engineering capabilities with technical leadership.

The successful candidate will design and implement large-scale data migration strategies for identity transformation across multi-petabyte datasets, build comprehensive data lineage mapping and validation systems, and develop scalable data transformation solutions supporting both batch and streaming processing. They will also implement advanced monitoring and observability solutions for data pipeline performance and system health, create testing and validation frameworks to ensure data accuracy during complex migrations, and provide technical leadership for data migration initiatives.

The ideal candidate will have a Masters or Bachelors degree in Computer Science or a related field, with 10 years of Data Engineering or Software Engineering experience and 4 to 7 years of technical leadership. Advanced proficiency in Scala or Java with modern build systems like Gradle or Maven is required, along with experience in cloud data platforms such as AWS, GCP, Azure, or Databricks. Understanding of data privacy, security, and compliance requirements, particularly GDPR, is preferred.

Additional desirable skills include experience with Apache Spark or PySpark for large-scale data processing, enterprise engineering environments, identity management in distributed systems, and streaming platforms like Apache Kafka or AWS Kinesis. The role offers an opportunity to work on transformative data projects, mentor engineers through pair programming and code reviews, and collaborate with stakeholders across disciplines to ensure successful project outcomes.

The company, a growing premium software product and consulting services firm, is committed to delivering production-quality solutions and driving technical work forward by identifying and removing blockers, enabling continuous delivery of value. This position is ideal for a seasoned data engineer looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic environment





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