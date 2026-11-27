The Trump administration urged Venezuela and Iraq to consider quitting Opec earlier this year, with Washington blocking Venezuela's membership dues and Iraq's prime minister raising withdrawal before his oil ministry pushed back.

The Trump administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving Opec earlier this year and prevented Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the group, according to ten people familiar with the matter.

The previously unreported moves targeted two of Opec's five founding members and marked an unusually direct challenge to an organisation President Donald Trump has long accused of keeping oil prices artificially high. US officials were pushing for greater oil production and investment in both countries at the time. Some worried Opec production limits could eventually constrain those ambitions, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Also read COPD patients urged to recognise warning signs as Cape Town study highlights disease burden

Saudi Arabia Intervenes in Opec Dispute

The US pressure on Venezuela went far enough that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer. He persuaded the Trump administration not to press the issue further, two people familiar with the matter said. In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving Opec at a government meeting this summer. This followed discussions with US officials who encouraged the idea, two people familiar with the matter said.

Advertisement

Iraq's oil ministry pushed back. It persuaded al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group and consider seeking a higher production quota instead, the people said. The issue could come up again since some elements of Iraq's governing coalition are favourable to leaving Opec and Opec+, which they view as dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The US has powerful leverage over both countries.

The US controls Venezuela's access to state funds after the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro. Iraq's oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a relic of the 2003 Iraq War. That structure remains in place more than two decades later. The US state department did not answer questions about whether it had prevented Venezuela from paying its Opec membership fee.

It confirmed Washington has the power to decide on Venezuela's use of state funds, now held in a US-controlled account set up after Maduro's removal. A state department official said: The department receives disbursement requests from the interim Venezuelan government and reviews the requests, including against a list of approved and prohibited uses of the foreign government deposit funds.

The official said it was possible that lower-level US officials had raised the question of leaving Opec with Venezuela's government earlier this year, but it has not been among the issues raised by high-level officials. The state department's conversations with Iraq have focused on improving energy infrastructure to increase production and transportation of energy, not Opec, the official said. There are no indications Washington has sought to block Baghdad's Opec dues.

US Pressure Targets Venezuela and Iraq

After the US seized Maduro in January, the state department opened discussions with Venezuelan officials in Washington on whether the country should leave Opec, five people familiar with the matter said. They did not identify the individuals who took part in those discussions. Trump wanted US oil majors to revive Venezuela's oil output, something he said would shore up energy security in the Western Hemisphere, and worried that Opec policy decisions could hinder that plan, the sources said.

Advertisement

In August, Trump said it was up to Venezuela whether to leave Opec. US officials this summer also held talks with al-Zaidi, encouraging Iraq's departure from Opec as US oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron planned major new investments there, two people familiar with the matter said. Representatives for Opec and for the governments of Venezuela, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment.

The US manoeuvres add strain to an organisation that has already lost four members since 2019. Its share of the global oil market recently hit a low on the back of disruptions caused by the US and Israeli war on Iran, another Opec founding member. The risk of Opec fracture is rising, said Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro. The UAE announced its exit from Opec earlier this year after becoming frustrated with the group's production caps.

Opec Fracture Risk Rises Amid Exit

Angola, Ecuador and Qatar quit the group in 2024, 2020 and 2019, respectively. There are no indications the US was involved in those decisions. Opec was founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by oil producer countries seeking to assert more control over a global market that had become dominated by a small handful of Western oil companies. Founded by Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Venezuela, Opec is now made up of 11 members.

It has also developed an alliance with several other producer countries, including Russia, called Opec+, which regularly meets to decide on co-ordinated production levels. Trump has repeatedly attacked Opec throughout his decades-long business and political career, calling it a cartel and a monopoly profiting from the rest of the world. Over the past decade, though, the US has become the world's largest oil producer, turning it from an Opec customer into its main rival for oil market share.