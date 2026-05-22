US president Donald Trump's decision to attend his eldest son Donald Trump Jr's wedding has caused political issues. The wedding is set to take place in the Bahamas this weekend, amidst the unpopular war against Iran that has put the president's poll ratings below the 40% mark. There are also rising cost of living issues that might spike anger among voters ahead of November's midterm elections. Regardless, Trump decided to attend the wedding, throwing opposition journalists into a dilemma - whether it indicates support for the war or a direct offence towards them.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to make it to his eldest sons wedding but that it was"bad timing" because of the Iran war.

Donald Trump Jr, 48, is set to tie the knot for the second time this weekend, marrying Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, US media reported. But at the same time Trump is working on a deal to end his unpopular war with Iran, which has sunk the presidents poll ratings and sparked voter anger over the cost of living ahead of Novembers midterm elections.

"Hed like me to go. Its going to be just a small little private affair and Im going to try and make it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would attend his sons wedding. Trump said he was conscious of how the media would cover it if he did go to the wedding in the middle of a war that remains stuck in a stalemate.

"Thats one I can win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don attend, I get killed -- by the fake news of course," Trump said. Known as Don Jr, the presidents son is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, the familys luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his fathers right-wing MAGA political agenda.

He is often seen at his fathers side, including earlier this month when they returned to the White House together from Trump seniors Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Last year Don Jr said he could run for president"maybe one day.

" His fathers second and final term runs until January, 2029 and the Republican president has not yet anointed a successor. Topic Timelin





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Donald Trump Jrs Wedding Don Jr Bettina Anderson The Trump Organization The Bahamas Iran War MAGA US President Donald Trump Novembers Midterm Elections Fake News 2029

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