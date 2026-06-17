US President Donald Trump hosted a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on the South Lawn of the White House on his 80th birthday, which the White House called a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.

US President Donald Trump hosted a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on the South Lawn of the White House on his 80th birthday, which the White House called a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.

The event, known as UFC Freedom 250, featured a range of high-profile bouts, including a lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria. Gaethje emerged victorious, defeating Topuria in the Octagon to celebrate his win with a backflip. The event also saw the participation of notable figures such as Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the fights.

The event was part of a larger celebration of the American fighting spirit, with the White House highlighting the importance of the UFC in promoting American values. The event also drew attention to the country's 250th birthday, with the Trump Administration having spent $16 million on a no-bid contract to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and repair other Washington landmarks in preparation for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were in attendance at a stakeholders event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, where they spoke onstage. The event marked an important milestone in the center's development, with the official opening scheduled for June 18. In other news, the US National Park Service employee was seen cleaning algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The Trump Administration's efforts to repair Washington landmarks have been met with criticism, with some questioning the use of a no-bid contract and the $16 million price tag. In international news, leaders from the Group of 7 (G7) countries convened in Evian, France, for their annual summit to discuss challenges to peace and security for Ukraine and Europe, the situation in the Middle East, and other geopolitical issues.

US President Donald Trump was in attendance, where he met with other world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. In other international news, young men gathered during protests by Ultra-Orthodox Jews against Israel's military draft on June 17, 2026 outside the Beit Lid military base in Kfar Yona, Israel. The conscription of young ultra-Orthodox men into the military, from which they were long excluded before the exemption was ended during the country's war with Hamas, continues to roil Israeli politics.

In South Africa, school children listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa speak during an event celebrating Youth Day at FNB stadium on June 16, 2026 in Johannesburg. The event marked an important milestone in the country's development, with the focus on promoting youth empowerment and development





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US President Donald Trump UFC Freedom 250 Ultimate Fighting Championship American Fighting Spirit Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Obama Presidential Center G7 Summit Ultra-Orthodox Jews Israel's Military Draft Youth Day In South Africa

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