US Offers to Resettle Afrikaners, But They Reject the Proposal

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has rejected a US offer to help Afrikaners resettle in the United States as refugees, instead proposing a referendum for Western Cape independence and a separate homeland for Afrikaners and other minority groups.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to help Afrikaners resettle in the United States as refugees, saying they want to remain in South Africa and pursue self-governance in the Western Cape instead.

In an open letter, the group thanked Trump for supporting victims of alleged racial persecution but said Afrikaners and other minorities do not want to be relocated as refugees. Instead, they called on the US to support a referendum for Western Cape independence and the creation of a separate homeland





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afrikaners Western Cape Independence South Africa US President Donald Trump Refugee Status Self-Governance Separate Homeland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business Analyst - Western Cape Cape TownAre you a Power BI expert who thrives on turning complex data into meaningful, business-driven insights? This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional who enjoys working closely with stakeholders and influencing decision-making through impactful visualisation.

Read more »

Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions - Western Cape Cape TownWe are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join a dynamic technology and delivery environment. This role will support Agile delivery teams across strategic digital, technology, and business transformation initiatives.

Read more »

Cape Town, Western Cape Named Africa's Premier Destination for International Association Meetings, Stellenbosch Ranks 10thCape Town and the Western Cape are Africa's premier destinations for international association meetings, according to the ICGA GlobeWatch 2025 Business Analytics Report. Cape Town held 55 qualifying meetings in 2024, and Stellenbosch hosted 10 in the past year, underlining the growing reputation of South Africa as a competitive destination.

Read more »

Cape Independence Advocacy Group Declines Trumps Refugee Bid, Calls for Alternative SolutionThe Cape Independence Advocacy Group, an organisation lobbying for the Western Cape to become a separate entity from the rest of South Africa, has turned down President Donald Trumps bid to help Afrikaners resettle in the US as refugees. They call for a multi-generational future on the African continent and for the US to support the democratic right of the Western Cape to determine its constitutional future.

Read more »