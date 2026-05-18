US, Nigerian Forces Conduct Airstrikes Against ISIS Militants in Northern Nigeria

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Nigerian military have carried out airstrikes against Islamic State jihadists in northeast Nigeria, targeting camps linked to the militant group. The strikes resulted in no casualties among U.S. or Nigerian forces, but the ongoing insecurity in Northern Nigeria remains a concern.

fresh airstrikes against militants in northern Nigeria , just days after announcing the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who was considered a key commander of the insurgent groups.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strikes, which targeted ISIS militants, took place on Sunday and resulted in no casualties among U.S. or Nigerian forces. Northern Nigeria continues to face a dual threat from terrorist networks and criminal gangs that terrorize villages and carry out mass kidnappings. The ongoing insecurity has previously drawnNigeria and the United States have carried out fresh strikes against Islamic State jihadists in northeast Nigeria, the US military said on Monday.

Military authorities in Chad confirmed the assault, which took place on 4 May, saying that several of the terrorists were also killed. The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on criminal networks in the maritime domain, launching a major offensive against militants and kidnappers along the Calabar-Oron... The recent deployment of US soldiers in Nigeria to assist the west African country in its counterterrorism campaign could worsen Nigeria's insecurity.

It is not clear yet what caused the explosions, but residents said they suspected bombs planted by Boko Haram insurgents or suicide bombers. in a Nigerian military airstrike that hit Tumfa market in Zamfara State. Amnesty International is calling for an investigation, saying the strike was the latest deadly attack to kill civilians. The military denies that civilians were harmed.to the point of causing him and many citizens sleepless nights.

However, Tinubu declared that Nigeria will defeat terrorism and banditry, describing the security threats as unacceptable and alien to the nation's core values. Four unexploded missiles believed to have been among the 16 Tomahawk warheads fired on Nigerian targets by the U.S. Africa Command on December 25, 2025 have been discovered by local residents and Nigerian police, according to aby Trevor Ball, a researcher with Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism collective.

Few details have been released about the United States airstrikes on Christmas Day launched from MQ-9 Reaper drones against camps linked to Islamic State-aligned militants in north-western Nigeria's Sokoto state. No civilian casualties have been reported.

''Multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in the ISIS camps,'' the U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said in a statement. The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) statement represents a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

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