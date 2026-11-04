US Midterm Elections Trigger Global Stock Rally Amid Political Shift

Global markets surged as Democrats won Congress, reducing political uncertainty. Wall Street led gains while energy stocks fell on Iran war news and Treasury yields dropped on spending fears.

Global equity markets surged on Wednesday following a decisive political shift in the United States, where Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. This outcome, widely viewed as a major setback for President Donald Trump, injected clarity into markets that had been weighed down by political uncertainty. The Democratic Party achieved sweeping victories in Republican strongholds, marking a historic shift in districts that had long been considered safely conservative. Investors welcomed the resolution of this political catalyst, leading to broad-based gains across international exchanges.

Wall Street Surges on Political Certainty

The New York Stock Exchange saw all three of its main indexes finish higher, driven by strength in consumer discretionary, financial, and real estate sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.03 percent, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.58 percent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.44 percent. The breadth of the Democratic success, particularly in traditionally conservative areas, appeared to catch some investors off guard, yet the market reaction was uniformly positive. Clayton Allison, portfolio manager at Prime Capital Financial, noted that while much of the result was priced in, the confirmation of a Democratic Congress provides the stability markets crave.

Also read World leaders react as Democrats win US midterm elections and take Congress

Energy Sector Falls Amid Iran War Concerns

In stark contrast to the broader equity rally, energy shares were the day's biggest losers as crude oil prices tumbled. President Donald Trump acknowledged that the ongoing war in Iran had played a significant role in his party's electoral defeat, fueling fears of future geopolitical escalation. Oil fell nearly 9 percent to settle at $94.62 a barrel as traders weighed potential disruptions to supplies from conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Bill Strazzullo, chief market strategist at Bell Curve Trading, suggested the decline reflects market optimism that the new political landscape would impose oversight on presidential war powers.

International Markets and Currency Moves

The rally was not confined to the United States, with global indices mirroring the Wall Street optimism. The MSCI All-World index rose 1.38 percent, demonstrating broad international participation in the bull market. Europe's STOXX 600 index jumped 1.82 percent to reach two-month highs, benefiting from its role as a hedge against artificial intelligence-related risks. In currency markets, the euro rose 0.34 percent to $1.1231 and the pound strengthened 0.44 percent to $1.347. Safe-haven currencies also gained, with the Swiss franc up 0.49 percent against the dollar and the Japanese yen strengthening 0.16 percent to 158.4.

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Treasuries Rally on Spending and Rate Hopes

Government bonds rallied as investors anticipated that political gridlock in Washington would lead to reduced government spending. The expectation of slower economic growth, potentially exacerbated by increased regulatory scrutiny on the booming artificial intelligence sector, reduced the perceived need for aggressive interest rate hikes. This dynamic drove Treasury yields down, further supporting equity valuations. Investors are closely watching how a divided government will navigate fiscal policy, with many betting that constraint on spending will stabilize long-term economic projections.

AI Sector Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite fears of increased regulation, the artificial intelligence sector showed resilience, driven by robust corporate forecasts. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1 percent after the US chipmaker projected faster growth through 2027, reassuring investors that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. Opinion polls indicate that Democratic voters favor greater control over AI technologies, and investors expect the new Congress to apply more scrutiny to the industry. Nevertheless, the heavy spending by tech giants to expand data centers continues to underpin the sector's importance to global market growth.