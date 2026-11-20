Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into whether Nvidia influenced a US Commerce Department investigation of Singapore-based Megaspeed over possible illegal chip diversion to China. The letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seeks answers and documents by December 1.

Democratic legislators in the United States have opened a probe into what influence Nvidia was able to wield over a US Commerce Department investigation of cloud company Megaspeed for possible illegal diversion of chips to China.

The inquiry is based on a letter reviewed by Reuters. The November 19 letter was sent to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. In it, House Democrats said they wanted to know whether the department allowed a major US corporation that is financially and personally linked to the Trump administration to interfere with enforcement activity. The letter was signed by US Representatives Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House committee on foreign affairs, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California.

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Nvidia Probe Focuses On Huang Relationship

It requested answers and relevant documents by December 1. Singapore-based Megaspeed has attracted public attention since news broke that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. US authorities suspect Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy. China has denied that Alice Huang is a spy.

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Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday. Megaspeed is an Nvidia partner that operates data centres. The departments of commerce and justice said this week that the company has been under US investigation for two years. The departments said commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 about sales to the company.

With Singaporean authorities, they conducted an on-site inspection in June 2025 at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang. In August 2025 Nvidia contacted commerce employees directly and requested a meeting with one of them, a commerce official said, referring to the investigators. Nvidia told them commerce under-secretary Jeffrey Kessler said the company could communicate with the employees. Meeks and Kamlager-Dove wrote that the US public and Congress deserve a full accounting of what happened.

Commerce Department Defends Strict Enforcement Actions

The letter seeks answers and relevant documents from the Commerce Department. A spokesperson for the department's Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement that BIS conducts all enforcement strictly by the book. The spokesperson added that BIS enforces aggressively across the board, including with respect to chip smuggling. Megaspeed said it complies with all applicable laws, including US export control requirements.

An Nvidia spokesperson said that, as a US company, it consults with department officials to answer questions, provide information and request their guidance and instructions. The Nvidia spokesperson also said the company looks forward to engaging with Congress on this matter. Reuters reported the letter and the details of the investigation.