The US-Iran conflict appeared to be stalling as the two sides traded fire in the Gulf on Friday, each side accusing the other of breaching the ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. International tensions also increased after the Θεοδωρονίκου Arabia accused Iran of breaching a ceasefire in response to US efforts to reopen the waterway. Meanwhile, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on individuals and companies aiding Iran's military in securing weapons and drones.

Efforts to end the US-Iran war appeared to stall when the two sides engaged in firefights in the Gulf on Friday, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire.

Washington was awaiting Tehran's response to a US proposal that would formally bring an end to the war, but Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Tehran was still weighing its response. The Tasnim news agency cited an Iranian military source saying that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had calmed, although more clashes were still possible.

The US military reported striking two Iran-linked vessels attempting to enter an Iranian port, with a US fighter jet hitting their smokestacks and forcing them to turn back. The escalation also extended to the UAE, where Iran accused the US of breaching the ceasefire, and stepped up attacks in response to US efforts to reopen the strait. Tensions remained high, with each side accusing the other of reckless military adventures.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration imposed sanctions against individuals and companies aiding Iran's military in securing weapons and raw materials for its drones. Iran and the UAE, which both host US military bases, faced increased military tensions, with Iran stepping up attacks after the US's pause to the escort ships project. The situation continued to impact oil markets, with oil prices rising.

Italy, an ally of the US, remained uncommitted to its efforts to reopen the strait, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioning why Italy and other allies were not supporting such efforts. All of this occurred amidst growing international tensions, with the possibility of a wider conflict being a real concern





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US-Iran War Firefights Ceasefire Escalate Strait Of Hormuz War Corsos Aircraft Carrier USS Freedom Iranian Vessel Blockade Oil Prices Rise Italy UAE

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