US Grants AfriForum Nearly $1M Amid White Genocide Claims Backlash

The Trump administration awards $986,500 to AfriForum, sparking fierce criticism from Democrats and human rights experts over discredited white genocide narratives and lack of transparency in US foreign funding.

The Trump administration is under intense scrutiny for advancing a grant of $986,500 to the South African lobby group AfriForum. Critics argue this decision legitimizes disputed claims of anti-white persecution while Washington reduces aid to other human rights programs globally.

Grant Details and State Department Source

The funding is expected to originate from the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. It aims to support AfriForum's efforts to document what the group describes as discrimination, hateful rhetoric, and violence directed at Afrikaners and other minority communities in South Africa.

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ProPublica reported that the proposed award was initially intended for Lex Libertas, an organization founded by former AfriForum executive Ernst Roets. The funding was later redirected following a formal application process that opened for the grant.

Political Backlash and Transparency Concerns

Democratic lawmakers have raised serious concerns about the transparency surrounding the proposed funding. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, criticized the move as directing taxpayer money to fringe ideological causes abroad with little oversight.

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Shaheen stated on X that the lack of transparency from the administration is unacceptable. She emphasized that Congress will continue to monitor these expenditures as part of its oversight responsibilities.

Former US State Department official David Jandura told ProPublica that the decision is offensive. He argued that providing funding to this single group contradicts the strategy of cutting off aid in countries facing documented crises.

Evidence and Safety Claims Debunked

Official crime statistics and independent researchers have found no evidence of a systematic campaign targeting white South Africans. Experts cite that farm attacks remain a serious concern but represent only a small portion of South Africa's wider violent crime problem.

Violent crime in the country disproportionately affects poorer and predominantly Black communities. This reality stands in stark contrast to the white genocide narrative increasingly amplified by the Trump administration.

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Diplomatic Strain and Future Implications

The funding proposal is likely to strain already fraught relations between Pretoria and Washington. The administration has introduced refugee pathways for Afrikaners while ignoring broader human rights contexts in the region.

AfriForum has not yet received final confirmation of the grant. The group stated it would issue a public announcement should the funding be formally approved.