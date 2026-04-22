US Funding Cuts Threaten South Africa’s Lenacapavir HIV Prevention Rollout

A new report warns that cuts to US HIV funding by the Trump administration are jeopardizing South Africa’s ability to implement a program offering lenacapavir, a highly effective, twice-yearly HIV prevention injection. South Africa, with a significant portion of the world’s HIV population, relies on international aid to supplement its national efforts.

A groundbreaking new HIV prevention medication, lenacapavir, offers near-complete protection against the virus with just two injections per year. However, a recent report from Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) warns that funding cuts implemented by the Trump administration are severely jeopardizing South Africa ’s ability to effectively roll out this potentially life-saving treatment.

South Africa, bearing the burden of 17% of the global HIV population – approximately 8 million people – has historically relied on substantial financial support from the United States, alongside its own national funding, to combat the epidemic. The report, based on interviews with 40 South African healthcare professionals, researchers, and individuals living with HIV, details the dismantling of crucial systems necessary for lenacapavir’s delivery.

These cuts have effectively undermined decades of investment in HIV prevention programs and technologies, including those specifically designed to support the widespread implementation of lenacapavir. The concern stems from the withdrawal of US funding through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), a program that has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s HIV response for years.

The specialized programs built to deliver preventative medications like cabotegravir have already begun to collapse, leaving a critical gap in the infrastructure needed to administer lenacapavir effectively. While South Africa received its initial shipment of 37,920 doses of lenacapavir earlier this month, the lack of sustained funding threatens the entire rollout plan. Experts emphasize that simply having the medication is insufficient; a robust delivery platform – encompassing trained personnel, logistical support, and monitoring systems – is essential for its success.

The report highlights the detrimental consequences of an ‘America First’ approach to global health, illustrating how the abandonment of international commitments can reverse hard-won progress and endanger both local populations and global health security. Thomas McHale, director of public health at PHR, stated that the US policy decisions represent a colossal waste of resources and decades of investment in the global HIV/AIDS response. Despite these challenges, the South African government remains committed to implementing the lenacapavir program.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale asserts that the medication will be integrated into the existing primary healthcare system, leveraging the country’s well-established pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) program. South Africa’s strong public-sector prevention platform, built over years of investment, has allowed it to partially mitigate the impact of the US funding cuts and transition from oral PrEP to offering lenacapavir as an additional prevention option.

The initial rollout will be funded in part by a grant from the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria, with a target of reaching approximately 229,360 patients in the first year. Priority will be given to health districts and populations with the highest HIV incidence rates, including adolescents, young women, and pregnant or postpartum women.

However, the program’s launch date remains contingent on the completion of post-importation testing, a regulatory requirement for all imported medicines, with results expected in mid to late May. The success of this program hinges on the government’s ability to maintain funding and rebuild the necessary infrastructure, despite the significant setbacks caused by the US funding cuts.

The situation underscores the critical importance of sustained international cooperation in addressing global health challenges and the potential consequences of prioritizing national interests over collective well-being





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Trump Administration Funding Cuts Threaten South Africa's HIV Prevention EffortsA new report reveals that funding cuts made by the Trump administration are significantly hindering South Africa's ability to implement and benefit from lenacapavir (LEN), a new six-month HIV prevention jab. The cuts dismantled crucial infrastructure for HIV prevention, impacting demand and potentially limiting access to this potentially game-changing medicine.

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