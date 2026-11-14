US Flights Resume After Nationwide Ground Stop Caused by Aging Communications Equipment

US flights resumed Saturday after a four-hour nationwide ground stop caused by a communications outage tied to decades-old equipment. Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled, and officials found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Flights in the United States were resuming on Saturday after being grounded for several hours due to a major communications outage, though authorities said returning to normal operations would take time.

The nationwide stop on Friday sparked widespread chaos and left hundreds of thousands of passengers in limbo. Some were pulled off planes moments before departure by airline staff who appeared to be in the dark about unfolding events. The incident marked only the second time such an alert had been issued in US airspace since the 9/11 attacks. US airspace is among the busiest in the world.

Also read US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos

The ground stop lasted around four hours and was lifted at 8:15 pm Eastern Time, which is 0115 GMT on Saturday. Federal Aviation Administration officials reopened the airspace on Friday night after restoring full functionality at air traffic control facilities, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. It will take us time to resume normal operations, Duffy said. Our top priority is the safety of you and your family when you fly.

Federal Officials Blame Aging Equipment

Administration officials blamed the incident on telecommunications issues with decades-old equipment. They added there was no evidence of foul play. This is a legacy system problem, Duffy said. We have old, old switches, old routers.

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We use 1980s little copper lines. It is an old system that went down, and went down everywhere. It got overloaded. Duffy had formally asked Congress on Thursday for 30.1 billion dollars in funds to upgrade and modernize the air traffic control system.

As the ground stop was lifted, he repeated his plea. I am going to say it a million times: the Congress has to give the resources to the president so he can finish this bill, he said. There were almost 6,000 flights canceled, including some international routes, according to FlightAware, a tracking platform. Footage from airports around the country showed gates full, with planes waiting on taxiways.

Passengers Face Chaos And Confusion

Passengers thronged concourses, desperate for information about an outage that had thrown their plans into chaos. We are trying to debate whether or not we need to reschedule or drive or what, but if the whole country is stopped, that means the highways are going to be jammed too, said Joseph Anderson, 72, who was trying to fly from Las Vegas to Oakland, California. A nationwide ground stop is highly unusual.

There was one such stop in January 2023 when a pilot notification system failed. The only other national stop happened in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in September 2001, when no aircraft took to the skies for days. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stressed there was no evidence of any hostile action on Friday. We have seen zero evidence that this was a cyberattack or AI attack, he told a news conference.

He also ruled out any connection with the outage that affected Microsoft this week. That outage knocked email systems offline for millions of users, public services and businesses worldwide. The stop caused misery at airports around the country. At New York LaGuardia Airport, Tiara Johnson said she had been trying to get to Orlando for a concert with a friend.

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Travelers Share Frustration Over Delays

They just keep delaying it. So it started out at 7:55.

Then it went to 8:30, 9:30. Now it is at 10:30. So we do not know when it is gonna leave, she told AFP. I feel very frustrated because you know, you come to the airport and then all of a sudden your whole plans have changed, and you do not know when you are leaving.

We are kind of stuck, she said. Some travelers said they had been told their flight was delayed because of wind, while others were left to gather what information they could. Boards at the airport continued to show departures leaving as normal, while mobile boarding passes held by those stuck on the ground appeared to show their flight was underway.

Stranded passengers were scrambling to find alternatives, with long lines forming at rental car counters at the airport in Las Vegas. Susan Sardina said she had boarded her flight back to Orange County, California when staff told passengers there was a problem. We were already on our flight to leave and we were told to get off, she told AFP as she stood in a lengthy queue for a rental car.

Recovery Expected Before Thanksgiving Rush

For those looking on the bright side, the delay was a chance to extend a break. Kathy Sommers was on her way home from visiting friends in Las Vegas when her flight got canceled. We are blessed that our friends are coming back to pick us up, she said. So one more night to play cards.

The recovery from the stoppage was expected to take some time. The US airspace is ramping up to its most frenetic as the Thanksgiving holiday moves into view.