US Facilitates Direct Talks, Pushing for De-escalation Between Israel and Lebanon

President Trump announces upcoming discussions between Israeli and Lebanese leaders following the first direct negotiations in decades, as Washington aims to ease regional hostilities and build trust amid ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah.

Washington is actively seeking to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Lebanon , with President Donald Trump announcing that leaders from both nations are scheduled to hold discussions on Thursday. This diplomatic push follows the first direct talks between high-ranking officials from the two rival countries in decades, held in Washington the day prior. Lebanon was drawn into the ongoing regional conflict on March 2nd, following an attack on Israel by the pro-Tehran group Hezbollah .

Since that escalation, Israeli military operations have resulted in the tragic loss of over 2,000 lives and the displacement of more than a million individuals within Lebanon, despite widespread international appeals for a cessation of hostilities. Israeli ground forces have also advanced into the southern regions of the country. President Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, characterized the ongoing efforts as an attempt to "get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon." He referenced the preceding day's meeting, noting its significance as the initial direct negotiation between senior representatives of the two nations since 1993. While Trump indicated that the leaders would engage in a conversation on Thursday, he did not disclose the identities of the participants or provide any further specifics regarding the agenda or expected outcomes. A senior official within the US administration, speaking anonymously, conveyed that President Trump would "welcome" a resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon involving Hezbollah. However, the official emphasized that any such outcome is entirely separate from the ongoing dialogue between Washington and Tehran. The official elaborated that the president's sentiment extends to welcoming the end of hostilities as part of a broader peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The United States, according to the official, desires a lasting peace but has not mandated an immediate ceasefire. Furthermore, the official clarified that negotiations or discussions involving the US and Iran are not connected to or contingent upon the current peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. The primary objective for Washington, as stated by the official, is to foster a foundation of trust between the Lebanese and Israeli governments. This, in turn, aims to create an environment conducive to the establishment of a peace deal and to ensure that any future agreements reached are sustainable and enduring. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined what he described as two pivotal objectives for the discussions with Lebanon. These are, firstly, the complete dismantling of Hezbollah, and secondly, the achievement of a sustainable peace, which he asserted must be realized through a position of strength





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