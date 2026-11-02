US Excludes South Africa and Rwanda from Agoa Trade Deal

The US removes South Africa and Rwanda from the Agoa preference trade deal due to policy disagreements. This decision impacts billions in potential investment and marks a significant diplomatic rift between Washington and Pretoria.

The United States Trade Representative confirmed on Monday that Washington will officially exclude South Africa and Rwanda from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. This removal strips both nations of duty-free access to the American market, delivering a significant economic blow to their respective industries and signaling a sharp deterioration in bilateral diplomatic relations.

Agoa Eligibility Criteria Violations

The African Growth and Opportunity Act grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to the US market and has been renewed until the end of 2028. However, its eligibility is reviewed annually, and Washington stated that both South Africa and Rwanda were removed due to practices deemed inconsistent with the deal's strict eligibility criteria. The US administration determined that the policy frameworks implemented by Pretoria and Kigali failed to meet the standards required for maintaining this critical trade preference.

Also read Trump to End South Africa and Rwanda AGOA Trade Benefits From January 1, 2027

US Ambassador Outlines Policy Grievances

United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III described the exclusion as a predictable and preventable consequence of government policies in Pretoria. Bozell accused the South African government of failing to address concerns raised by Washington, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's refusal to condemn the controversial Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer chant, which the US characterizes as incitement to violence. The ambassador further criticized race-based ownership requirements that force foreign companies to cede stakes to local partners, arguing these measures drive away capital.

Geopolitical Shifts and Strategic Concerns

Bozell warned that South Africa is moving closer to US adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran, effectively leaving the non-alignment space. He cited President Donald Trump's belief that Pretoria's foreign policy direction systematically aligns with nations hostile to American interests. These geopolitical tensions have intensified since South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a diplomatic rebuke against Bozell, marking the third such action since his arrival in the country.

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Diplomatic Fallout and Economic Consequences

The diplomatic rift has led South African officials to accuse the US ambassador of undiplomatic conduct, though both nations claim to remain committed to resolving outstanding issues. Bozell emphasized that billions of dollars in potential American investment in mining and telecommunications remain on hold due to these policy barriers. He warned that if Pretoria does not remove these barriers, those economic opportunities will be lost to other countries, with thousands of jobs at stake.

Future Bilateral Relations and Path Forward

Despite the termination of AGOA eligibility, Ambassador Bozell expressed hope that a path can be found to address larger bilateral concerns. He stated that the success of the American economy directly correlates with the prosperity of South Africa, reaffirming his commitment to pursuing a partnership as expeditiously as possible. The South African government must now recognize the gravity of the situation to potentially restore trade privileges in the future.