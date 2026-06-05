US Envoy Confirms Iran National Football Team Granted Visas for 2026 World Cup

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack has announced that Iran's national football team has received visas to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team will train in Mexico due to geopolitical tensions and will play group matches in the United States against the US, Belgium, and Egypt.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack confirmed that Iran's national football team has been granted visas to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a post on X, Barrack praised the efforts of the US Embassy in Ankara for processing the visas, emphasizing that sports has the power to transcend geopolitical boundaries. He expressed anticipation for welcoming athletes and supporters from across the globe to the tournament. Iran's squad, currently in Turkey, is scheduled to travel to Spain on Saturday and then onward to their training base in Mexico, arriving on Sunday.

Their decision to establish a camp in Mexico, rather than in the United States, reflects the ongoing diplomatic tensions between Iran and the US, rooted in the conflict that escalated following US and Israeli military actions in the Middle East starting in late February. A fragile ceasefire is currently in effect, though the broader dispute remains unresolved. In the group stage, Iran will face the United States in Los Angeles, Belgium in the same city, and Egypt in Seattle.

Matches will be broadcast live in South Africa on DStv, available on multiple subscription tiers including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access. All games are also accessible via streaming on supported packages through DStv Stream, which allows viewers to watch on mobile devices and other platforms with an internet connection





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Iran World Cup Visa 2026 FIFA World Cup Iran-US Tensions Football Diplomacy World Cup Group Stage

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