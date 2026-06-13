US dominates Paraguay 4-1 in electrifying World Cup opener

The United States began their World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles. Goals from an own goal, Folarin Balogun (two) and Gio Reyna secured three points in front of a star-studded crowd. Christian Pulisic's halftime withdrawal raised concerns, but the dominant performance puts the US in a strong position in Group D.

The United States launched their World Cup campaign on home soil with a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in front of a record-breaking crowd at a major US venue.

Co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada, the US team delivered a dominant performance, securing three points and a strong goal difference in their opening Group D match. The match, attended by numerous celebrities, showcased the host nation's attacking prowess and set a positive tone for their ambitions to advance deep into the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

An early own goal set the stage, followed by two strikes from Folarin Balogun and a late curler from Gio Reyna. The only concern arose when star midfielder Christian Pulisic was withdrawn at halftime, though his injury status remains unclear. Paraguay, despite a late consolation goal from Mauricio, struggled to cope with the US pressure throughout the first half, where the hosts controlled 75 percent possession and created numerous chances.

The win positions the US favorably ahead of fixtures against Australia and Turkey





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup USMNT Paraguay Folarin Balogun Gio Reyna Christian Pulisic Group D Los Angeles Soccer Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christian Pulisic says US ready to battle in World Cup opener against ParaguayUS star Christian Pulisic believes the American squad is prepared to compete with any team as they face Paraguay in their first World Cup match in Los Angeles under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Read more »

Group D at 2026 Fifa World Cup: US, Turkey, Paraguay, AustraliaThe United States enter the tournament carrying the hopes of a football nation eager to make a statement on home soil. Turkey arrive in North America with one of the most exciting young talents in world football. Paraguay remains difficult to break down and highly effective in tournament football. Australia continues to establish themselves as one of the most reliable tournament teams outside football’s traditional powerhouses.

Read more »

US Coach Pochettino Warns of Tough World Cup Opener Against Paraguay as Canada Eyes Home DebutUS coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasized the challenge posed by Paraguay in their World Cup Group D opener, highlighting Paraguay's strength despite being underdogs. The US, playing at home, field a squad in top physical, tactical, and emotional condition. Meanwhile, Canada coach Jesse Marsch declared his team ready for their home World Cup debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite injury concerns, expressing confidence in the squad's ability to compete.

Read more »

United States vs Paraguay: A Historical World Cup Rivalry and Divergent PathsAn overview of the historical World Cup encounter between the United States and Paraguay in 1930 and the vastly different tournament trajectories of both national teams over the past century, from early achievements and legendary upsets to prolonged droughts and modern resurgences.

Read more »