US Defender Chris Richards' World Cup Fitness in Doubt After Ankle Injury

US national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has left defender Chris Richards out of the upcoming friendly against Senegal as the player continues to recover from a significant ankle injury. Richards tore two ligaments while playing for Crystal Palace earlier this month, casting doubt on his availability for the World Cup on home soil. Pochettino emphasized the need for Richards to focus on rehabilitation, with the next few days being critical for his assessment. Tim Ream has been named captain for the upcoming matches.

United States defender Chris Richards is in a race against time to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a serious ankle injury.

Richards, a key figure in the US backline, suffered the setback during a Premier League fixture for Crystal Palace against Brentford earlier this month, where he tore two ligaments. The injury has forced him to miss both his club's recent Conference League final victory and the national team's preparations.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Richards was not included in the squad for the friendly against Senegal, stating that the medical and performance staff, in consultation with the player, decided it was best for him to remain behind and focus on his rehabilitation. Pochettino relayed his constant inquiries to assistant coach Jesus about Richards' condition, noting that the answer was always to wait, as it remains too early to determine a timeline.

The next few days are deemed crucial for a proper evaluation. Pochettino used the opportunity to announce that experienced defender Tim Ream, with over 80 caps for the United States, would captain the side. He praised Ream's leadership qualities, highlighting his impact both on and off the field. The United States, as co-hosts of the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, are set to open their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

The team is in a critical phase of preparation, and Richards' potential absence would be a significant blow to their defensive options on home soil. For fans eager to follow the action, every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on DStv across various packages, including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access.

Additionally, all games will be available for streaming on supported packages through DStv Stream, offering flexible viewing options for audiences on the go. The extensive coverage ensures that supporters can catch all the moments of the tournament, whether at home or away, through seamless live streaming on the DStv app





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Richards United States World Cup Ankle Injury Mauricio Pochettino Tim Ream Captain USMNT Crystal Palace 2026 FIFA World Cup World Cup On Home Soil US Vs Paraguay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Improved Bradley Cross earned Bafana Bafana Fifa World Cup place, says coach Hugo BroosHugo Broos says Bradley Cross earned his Bafana Bafana recall after improved Kaizer Chiefs performances and added left-back cover.

Read more »

Striker Rayners adds X-factor to World Cup squad, says Bafana coach BroosTimesLIVE is a leading news platform delivering fast, in-depth and engaging journalism.

Read more »

Portugal coach: 'No one should doubt' Ronaldo could play 2030 World CupWith Cristiano Ronaldo set to be 45 years old when Portugal hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco, one might think it's unlikely that he'll be on the squad for what would be his seventh World Cup.

Read more »

Portugal Coach Martinez Confident Ronaldo Could Feature in 2030 World CupRoberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo, set to be 45 in 2030, can still play for Portugal at the co-hosted World Cup, praising his unique mentality and dedication.

Read more »