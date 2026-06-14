US and Iran Near Framework Agreement as Hardliners Protest

US and Pakistani leaders predict a Sunday signing of a framework agreement to end US-Iran fighting, but Tehran casts doubt and hardline protesters oppose the deal. Key terms include US release of $25 billion frozen assets and Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz.

US and Pakistani leaders have forecasted the signing of a long-sought framework agreement to end months of hostilities between the US and Iran, though Tehran cast doubt on the timing and hardline protesters in Iran voiced opposition.

Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran on Sunday morning as part of an effort to finalize the agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. President Donald Trump posted that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday, his 80th birthday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad is preparing for an electronic signing, to be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.

But Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking before Trump's post, was quoted by state media as saying on Saturday it would not be tomorrow but could happen in the coming days. Iran's Fars news agency, citing an informed source, said on Sunday that Tehran has not yet taken a final decision on the framework agreement, with ongoing reviews of its political, legal and technical aspects at expert and decision-making levels.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that, under the terms of the draft deal, the US would agree to release $25 billion of frozen Iranian assets, while Tehran would agree not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons. Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier that after a framework deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies that Iran has effectively blocked, would immediately be open to all.

Once the strait reopens, the US would lift its naval blockade, sources on all sides of the talks said. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, a rationale Trump has given for the war, would take place afterwards. While American and Israeli bombings since February 28 have heavily degraded Iran's military-industrial base and damaged its military, experts say the war has entrenched the dominance of Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

When the US and Israel launched the war, Trump called on Iranians to rise up and take over state institutions. Even as the US and Iran appeared to be moving towards an agreement over the past few days, clashes have continued, as the US military maintains a blockade on Iran and seeks to loosen Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which was the conduit for 20 percent of the world's oil shipments before the war.

Early on Saturday, US forces shot down multiple Iranian drones heading towards the strait, the US military said. Israel, which says it is not a party to the US-Iran deal, said on Sunday it attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs after it said the Iranian ally had fired three projectiles at northern Israel. The exchange highlighted the precarious nature of the negotiations, with Israel saying it will retain freedom of operations in Lebanon.

Tehran has made a full ceasefire there an important component of its demands. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran. At pro-government rallies held across Iran on Saturday night, residents and news agencies reported that hardliners opposed to the framework agreement loudly voiced their dissatisfaction.

A resident in the northeastern city of Mashhad told Reuters that some protesters chanted Death to the compromiser, in an apparent reference to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. They said: Compromiser, resign, resign. Draft terms of the agreement described to Reuters by multiple sources indicate the US would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports, in return for Iran opening the strait.

Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz, that's a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade, a US official said.

Next would come de-mining of the waterway, the official told reporters, indicating countries in the Group of Seven major powers could have a role in this. The senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that Iran agreed to maintain the nuclear status quo, including no uranium enrichment or expanding nuclear facilities, until a final deal was reached.

A US official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed. The senior Iranian official said the draft deal would allow Iran to dilute its enriched uranium inside the country. The developments signal a potential shift in the prolonged conflict, but significant hurdles remain, including hardline opposition in Iran and the complex dynamics involving Israel and regional proxies





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