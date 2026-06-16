Uruguay and Saudi Arabia Share Spoils in Thrilling Group H Clash

In a dramatic encounter in Miami, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played out a 1-1 draw, leaving Group H finely balanced. The match, played in sweltering conditions, saw Uruguay dominate but require a late goal to secure a point, while Saudi Arabia earned a valuable result following a resilient defensive performance.

Uruguay was forced to settle for a point after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group H match in Miami on Monday, a result that leaves the group wide open.

The game took place under extremely challenging weather conditions, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and high humidity affecting both sides. Earlier in the day, Group H had already been thrown into upheaval when European champions Spain were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde.

The South American champions, winners of the first World Cup in 1930 and again in 1950, arrived in the United States facing logistical hurdles, as their flight from Mexico was delayed due to paperwork issues. Once on the pitch, however, they began assertively, with Maxi Araujo testing Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais early on. Despite this early pressure, both teams struggled to create clear chances in the opening half-hour, with the heat sapping energy and reducing the tempo.

Saudi Arabia, known for their stunning victory over eventual champions Argentina in Qatar 2022, adopted a strategy looking to hit Uruguay on the counter-attack. Their first real opportunity came just before the break when Abdulelah al-Amri forced a save from Fernando Muslera. In the 41st minute, al-Amri would break the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound after Muslera failed to hold a corner kick header, giving the Saudis a shock lead.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa, visibly frustrated by his side's lack of penetration, made a double substitution at halftime, removing Matias Vina and Darwin Nunez. The changes sparked a more urgent and controlled performance after the interval. Saudi Arabia, under coach Georgios Donis who was appointed only two months before the tournament, increasingly retreated, attempting to protect their lead. The relentless pressure from the South Americans eventually yielded results.

In the 80th minute, al-Owais made an error from a routine save, spilling the ball, and Araujo was quick to react, slotting home the rebound from close range. The goal seemed to shift the momentum entirely, with Uruguay launching several more attacks, but the Saudi defence held firm in the final minutes to secure a crucial point that keeps them in contention for qualification





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Uruguay Saudi Arabia World Cup Group H Draw Miami Marcelo Bielsa Abdulelah Al-Amri Maxi Araujo Spain Cape Verde

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