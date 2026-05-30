Urgent Warning: Saldanha Bay Shellfish Contain Dangerous Toxin Levels 15 Times Above Safety Limit

South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has closed shellfish harvesting in Saldanha Bay after routine monitoring detected Paralytic Shellfish Toxins at more than 15 times the legal limit, linked to a harmful algal bloom. The public is warned to avoid all wild shellfish from the region due to the risk of paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has issued an urgent public health warning following the detection of dangerously high toxin levels in shellfish from Saldanha Bay .

Routine monitoring conducted on May 25, 2026, revealed Paralytic Shellfish Toxins (PST) in farmed mussels and oysters at concentrations more than 15 times the regulatory safety limit. These toxins are naturally produced by certain species of microscopic algae, specifically Alexandrium catenella, which has been identified as the cause of a significant harmful algal bloom currently affecting the waters in and around Saldanha Bay.

As an immediate precaution, all shellfish production areas in Saldanha Bay have been closed to harvesting for human consumption until further notice. The DFFE emphasizes that the scope of the contamination along the West Coast remains uncertain, as toxin levels can vary between locations.

Consequently, residents and visitors are strongly advised to avoid collecting, consuming, or selling any wild shellfish sourced from Saldanha Bay and its surrounding coastal regions. Paralytic Shellfish Toxins cause a serious illness known as paralytic shellfish poisoning. Symptoms can develop rapidly and include numbness, tingling sensations, dizziness, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, paralysis. A critical danger is that contaminated shellfish often look, smell, and taste completely normal, making it impossible for even experienced foragers to identify the risk visually.

This underscores the importance of heeding official warnings and avoiding all wild-harvested shellfish from the affected area. The DFFE's warning follows a pattern of harmful algal bloom events that have periodically impacted the West Coast. Earlier in the year, a separate red tide alert was issued after marine life washed ashore near Elands Bay, with authorities cautioning against collecting stranded seafood.

While harmful algal blooms are a recurrent phenomenon along this coastline, experts note that some produce toxins that accumulate in filter-feeding shellfish like mussels and oysters. These organisms filter large volumes of seawater, allowing toxins to concentrate in their tissues over time. The closure has raised concerns among local fishing communities and coastal residents, many of whom rely on shellfish harvesting for personal consumption.

The DFFE stresses that the current restrictions are a necessary precaution to protect public health while continuous monitoring is underway. Until updated guidance is provided, the safest course of action is to refrain from eating any wild-harvested shellfish from Saldanha Bay and nearby West Coast areas. The department has indicated that further testing will determine when toxin levels return to safe thresholds and whether additional stretches of coastline may be affected.

The public is urged to stay informed through official DFFE channels for the latest developments and safety advisories





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Saldanha Bay Shellfish Toxin Harmful Algal Bloom DFFE Warning Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning Alexandrium Catenella West Coast Seafood Safety Public Health Mussels Oysters

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Urgent DFFE Warning: Do Not Harvest or Eat Wild Shellfish from Saldanha BayParalytic shellfish toxins were found at over fifteen times the safe limit in mussels and oysters from Saldanha Bay, prompting authorities to close the area to wild shellfish harvesting and warn of potentially life‑threatening poisoning.

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Harmful algal bloom in Saldanha Bay prompts shellfish consumption warningThe Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has issued a warning against collecting or consuming wild shellfish from Saldanha Bay and surrounding areas due to high levels of paralytic shellfish toxins detected in mussels and oysters. A harmful algal bloom caused by toxin-producing phytoplankton has been recorded, leading to closures of production areas. The public is urged to avoid harvesting or eating wild shellfish and West Coast rock lobsters that may have washed ashore, as consumption could be fatal. Additionally, experts attribute the frequent red tides to nutrient overgrowth that depletes oxygen in the ocean, threatening marine life.

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