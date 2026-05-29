Urgent DFFE Warning: Do Not Harvest or Eat Wild Shellfish from Saldanha Bay

Paralytic shellfish toxins were found at over fifteen times the safe limit in mussels and oysters from Saldanha Bay, prompting authorities to close the area to wild shellfish harvesting and warn of potentially life‑threatening poisoning.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment ( DFFE ) has issued an urgent public health advisory urging anyone in the region to refrain from harvesting or eating wild shellfish collected from Saldanha Bay and its neighboring coastal waters.

Recent laboratory testing of mussels and oysters taken from commercial shellfish farms in the bay revealed paralytic shellfish toxins (PST) at concentrations more than fifteen times higher than the legal safety threshold. In response, the department has sealed off all harvesting zones in Saldanha Bay for any shellfish destined for human consumption until further notice.

The detection of such elevated toxin levels has triggered a broader assessment by provincial and national authorities to determine how far the contamination may have spread along the West Coast. While the highest concentrations have so far been confirmed in the bay itself, officials acknowledge that toxin levels can vary significantly from one location to another, and the precise geographic extent of the risk remains under investigation.

The DFFE emphasized that the advisory applies exclusively to wild shellfish gathered in the affected areas; farm‑raised products that have passed rigorous safety testing are not included in the ban. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) is a serious condition caused by neurotoxic compounds that accumulate in bivalve mollusks when they filter seawater containing certain species of algae.

Consumption of contaminated mussels, oysters, or other shellfish can lead to a range of symptoms, beginning with tingling or numbness around the mouth and progressing to nausea, dizziness, respiratory difficulty, and in severe cases, complete paralysis that can be life‑threatening. The DFFE warned residents, recreational harvesters, tourists, and anyone else who might consider foraging for shellfish to avoid any wild catches from Saldanha Bay and nearby shorelines until the department confirms that toxin levels have returned to safe limits.

Ongoing monitoring of both shellfish tissue and water quality will continue, with regular updates to be posted on official channels. The public is urged to stay informed through reputable sources and to heed all future advisories to protect their health





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Paralytic Shellfish Toxins Saldanha Bay Shellfish Safety Public Health Advisory DFFE

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