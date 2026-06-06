URC Semi-Final Showdown: Stormers Aim to Defy Leinster in Dublin

A preview of the United Rugby Championship semi-final between the Stormers and Leinster, analyzing team form, key injuries, and the psychological impact of the Stormers' earlier 35-0 victory over the defending champions.

The Stage is Set for a URC Semi-Final Epic in Dublin The United Rugby Championship ( URC ) semi-final between the DHL Stormers and Leinster Rugby promises to be a classic encounter at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this Saturday evening.

This match represents a significant step up in class for the Stormers, who arrived in Ireland after a hard-fought 44-21 quarter-final victory over Cardiff Rugby at home. For Leinster, the match carries immense weight as they seek to defend their URC title on home soil, a mission made even more urgent following their heartbreaking defeat to Union Bordeaux Bègles in the Investec Champions Cup final just a fortnight ago.

The Irish province will be determined to channel that disappointment into a fierce and focused performance against a determined Stormers side. The Stormers' journey to the semi-finals was secured by a bonus-point win, but their recent form has been inconsistent, with only two victories in their last five matches. Coach John Dobson's squad is well aware that a complete, eighty-minute performance will be required to overcome the reigning champions in their formidable Dublin fortress.

A major tactical blow for the Stormers is the absence of influential Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who sustained an injury during the quarter-final and will be sidelined for an extended period. His playmaking and tactical kicking will be sorely missed against a Leinster pack known for their territorial dominance. Despite the significant challenge, the Stormers possess clear reasons for optimism heading into the clash.

Their record on the road this season has been respectable, and perhaps their most powerful psychological weapon is the memory of their dominant 35-0 victory over Leinster in Cape Town earlier this season. That stunning result provides undeniable proof of their capability when firing on all cylinders.

However, Leinster will be a completely different proposition on their home pitch, where they possess a legendary aura and the roaring support of the Aviva crowd. Both teams will be acutely aware of that previous result, making the mental battle as crucial as the physical one. The stage is perfectly set for a monumental showdown between a team desperate for redemption and a team believing they can replicate their earlier triumph on the grandest stage yet.

**Leinster Starting XV:** 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Jimmy O'Brien, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jamie Osborne, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Max Deegan, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Thomas Clarkson, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter. Bench: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Alex Usanov, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Diarmuid Mangan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose.

**Stormers Starting XV:** 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Wandisile Simelane, 13 Ruhan Nel (c), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Jurie Matthee, 9 Imad Khan, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Adré Smith, 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: 16 JJ Kotzé, 17 Vernon Matongo, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Ruan Ackermann, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Warrick Gelant





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URC United Rugby Championship Stormers Leinster Semi-Final Dublin Aviva Stadium Rugby Preview

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