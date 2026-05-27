URC Referees Boss Tappe Henning Defends Disciplinary Process Amid Controversial Decisions

Tappe Henning explains the independent disciplinary process behind key URC decisions, including Ian Henderson's croc roll on Deon Fourie and Luke Morgan's dive on Ethan Hooker, while stressing collaboration with World Rugby to improve player safety.

Tappe Henning , the referees boss for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship , addressed several controversial decisions from the season, emphasizing the independence of the disciplinary process from on-field officials.

He explained that the citing and judicial procedures are autonomous and that referees respect their outcomes without comment. Regarding Ian Henderson's croc roll on Deon Fourie, which ended Fourie's career, Henning noted the maneuver is outlawed. Match officials referred it for review to determine if it warranted a yellow or a red card, but the final sanction was determined by the independent disciplinary panel.

He detailed collaborative efforts with World Rugby, including pre-season briefings, video reviews, and calibration sessions to improve consistency and player safety. On the incident involving Luke Morgan diving on Ethan Hooker after a try, causing a dislocated shoulder, Henning clarified that the match officials assessed the act-diving onto a player-and considered a yellow card appropriate based on the intent and action, not the severity of the resulting injury, which is unknown at the moment.

URC's Adam Redmond added that the citing commissioner did not deem the incident worthy of a red-card offence, which is necessary to trigger a disciplinary hearing. Henning also touched on the challenges of officiating less visible offences like eye-gouging or spitting, stressing that officials take such allegations seriously and investigate thoroughly.

In the specific case mentioned, the referee was aware of two players in a tackle who both went to ground, with one ending up on top of the other face-to-face. The overall message highlighted a commitment to improving alignment between match officials, sighting commissioners, and disciplinary bodies while maintaining respect for their separate roles to enhance fairness and safety in the URC





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United Rugby Championship Tappe Henning Ian Henderson Deon Fourie Luke Morgan Ethan Hooker Croc Roll Disciplinary Process Refereeing World Rugby

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