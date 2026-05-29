URC Quarterfinal Preview: Stormers and Bulls Favorites, but Connacht Could Cause Upset

The United Rugby Championship quarterfinals are set with four matches. Stormers, Bulls, and Leinster are heavy favorites, but Connacht pose a threat to top-seeded Glasgow. South African teams aim for semifinal spots.

The United Rugby Championship enters its finals series with four quarterfinal matches across the weekend. While playoffs often bring unpredictability, this year's quarterfinals appear relatively straightforward except for one clash.

The DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls are expected to advance easily, while the Lions face a tough task against Leinster. The most intriguing contest is between Glasgow Warriors and Connacht, where the form team meets the top seed. Starting with the match that could provide the only upset, top-seeded Glasgow Warriors host eighth-seeded Connacht at Scotstoun Stadium. Glasgow have been dominant at home, losing only once in the last 18 months, that being a Champions Cup quarterfinal defeat to Toulon.

However, Connacht have been in superb form lately, winning several matches to sneak into the playoffs. They have a strong defence and excellent transition play, as evidenced by their comfortable win over Edinburgh two weeks ago where they had less possession but still won. Connacht's discipline and patience will be key if they are to overturn Glasgow's home fortress. The Warriors, on the other hand, will rely on their powerful attack and driving maul to assert dominance.

With lock Scott Cummins returning from injury, Glasgow's engine room gets a boost, while Connacht welcome back Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray. The match promises to be tight, but Glasgow's home record makes them slight favorites. Moving to the South African clashes, the Vodacom Bulls host Munster at Loftus Versfeld. The Bulls have frustrated fans with their tendency to loosen up games and allow opponents back in, as seen against Zebre and Benetton recently.

Munster, despite not being at their best this season, have a strong playoff pedigree and a good away record, including a famous win over the Stormers in the 2023 final. The Bulls must lay a platform through their forwards to avoid giving Munster opportunities. If they do, their physicality and skill should see them through. Munster will look to exploit any mistakes and use their experience.

It is a hard one to call, but the Bulls at home are expected to edge it. In Cape Town, the Stormers face Cardiff, the team that beat them two weeks ago in Cardiff to deny the Stormers a top-two finish. Playing at home on their familiar grass pitch is a different proposition compared to the fast 4G surface in Cardiff. The Stormers have been strong at home all season and are clear favorites.

Cardiff will need to replicate their disciplined performance from that win, but the Stormers' depth and home support should see them through comfortably. Finally, the Lions travel to Dublin to face Leinster, who have been dominant all season. The Lions lost comprehensively to an understrength Leinster three weeks ago and face an even tougher task now. Leinster are overwhelming favorites, and it would take a monumental effort for the Lions to cause an upset.

The most likely scenario is that the quarterfinals go according to seeding, setting up semifinals of Stormers at Leinster and Bulls at Glasgow, unless Connacht spring a surprise. The URC format has been criticized for not reseeding after quarterfinals, meaning the winner of the higher-ranked quarterfinal hosts the winner of the lower-ranked one, regardless of seed.

This year, that could lead to fourth seed (if they win) traveling to second seed while third seed (if they win) goes to top seed. It is an imperfect system but adds to the drama. Regardless, the quarterfinals promise exciting rugby as eight teams vie for a place in the semifinals





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