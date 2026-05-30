URC quarter-final: Stormers v Cardiff

The Stormers will be under pressure to deliver a top-quality performance in their URC quarter-final against Cardiff, despite being favourites on paper.

Ordinarily, there would have been no doubt that the Stormers would have been the favourites on paper heading into this quarter-final, but with a draw and defeat in their last two matches, they will be under pressure to deliver a top-quality performance.

John Dobson's team trump Cardiff in their attacking and defensive statistics going into the match, but history has proven that this will count for nothing on Saturday. The visitors have struggled away from home this season, winning only three matches against teams who failed to make the playoffs, but there is no doubt that they will be charged up to register back-to-back victories against the Stormers and make history by progressing to the top four.

The teams will be facing each other with their respective line-ups, with the Stormers having a more experienced team. The Stormers' coach, John Dobson, is confident that his team will make the most of the opportunity to play in front of their fans and deliver a top-quality performance. The match will be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to make history.

The Stormers will be looking to bounce back from their recent losses and make a strong statement, while Cardiff will be looking to register back-to-back victories and progress to the top four. The match will be a closely contested one, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious. The Stormers will be looking to make the most of their home advantage, with the support of their fans, to deliver a top-quality performance and make it count.

The match will be a memorable occasion, with knock-out rugby returning to Cape Town, and the Stormers will be looking to make it a night to remember for their fans. The teams will be facing each other with their respective line-ups, with the Stormers having a more experienced team, and the match will be a closely contested one, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious





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Stormers Cardiff URC Quarter-Final Rugby

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