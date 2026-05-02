Urban Ruins Corporate Brunch Showcases Life-Changing Impact on Boksburg Communities

A Corporate Brunch hosted by Urban Ruins highlighted the organization's significant impact on vulnerable individuals and families in Boksburg, showcasing its programs in feeding schemes, skills development, ECD, and empowerment initiatives. The event aimed to foster transparency and encourage corporate partnerships to sustain its vital work.

The recent Corporate Brunch hosted by Urban Ruins underscored the profound impact the Plantation-based non-profit is having on the lives of vulnerable individuals and families in Boksburg and surrounding areas.

Established in 2013, Urban Ruins has blossomed into a cornerstone of community upliftment, offering a comprehensive suite of programs designed to address deep-seated socio-economic challenges. The brunch served as a pivotal moment, opening the organization’s doors to the corporate world, business leaders, and key decision-makers, providing them with a firsthand glimpse into the transformative work being undertaken and the tangible difference being made.

CEO Clayton Viljoen articulated that thousands of individuals depend on Urban Ruins’ services monthly, emphasizing the event’s core purpose: to foster transparency and demonstrate the direct correlation between contributions and positive outcomes for those in need. The event wasn’t merely a presentation of statistics; it was a powerful showcase of human resilience and the potential for positive change. The heart of the brunch lay in the compelling testimonies of beneficiaries whose lives have been irrevocably altered by Urban Ruins.

Storm Simons poignantly described the center as ‘a place of transformation,’ recounting how it provided crucial support to her family during a period of immense grief following her father’s passing. What began as a simple visit evolved into a life-altering connection, with her family becoming deeply integrated into the organization’s fabric.

Siya Mulomole, a product of the center’s programs since his primary school years, credited Urban Ruins with not only improving his academic performance but also igniting his passion for cycling. This passion, nurtured by opportunities facilitated by the organization, led to international travel and a continued commitment to supporting its mission. Marcus Pieterse, now a deputy chairperson on the Urban Ruins board, shared his personal journey, detailing how the organization provided a safe and nurturing environment during his formative years.

He rose through the ranks, from volunteer to leadership, embodying the organization’s commitment to empowering individuals to become active contributors to their community. These stories weren’t isolated incidents; they represented a pattern of positive change woven into the lives of countless individuals. Urban Ruins’ impact extends far beyond individual stories, manifesting in a wide array of community programs. Their feeding schemes reach at least three disadvantaged communities weekly, providing vital nourishment to between 200 and 600 individuals per outreach.

A remarkable 90% of the food distributed is sourced through generous donations from partner organizations, encompassing cooked meals, bread, and fresh produce. The monthly ‘Krap n Vat’ initiative further extends their reach, distributing clothing and household goods to families in need, often alongside large-scale food preparation efforts.

Recognizing the importance of early childhood development, Urban Ruins operates an ECD school catering to children aged three to six, adhering to the CAPS curriculum and providing a strong educational foundation for children from financially challenged backgrounds. The employment empowerment volunteer program, launched several years ago, offers a pathway to self-sufficiency, allowing unemployed individuals to gain valuable workplace experience, discipline, and self-respect in exchange for meals and food support.

To date, this program has successfully transitioned at least 45 participants into employment. Beyond these ongoing programs, Urban Ruins also provides immediate relief through food hampers to families facing crises, offering both short-term assistance and ongoing support. The organization’s resilience is further demonstrated through innovative fundraising efforts, including a mushroom-farming project, and a collaborative spirit fostered through partnerships with other non-profits, churches, and community groups.

Viljoen’s appeal for continued financial assistance and donations, including a reliable vehicle for outreach, underscored the ongoing need for support to sustain these vital services. The call to action resonated with attendees like Shani Smart, who emphasized the critical role of community involvement in addressing hunger and poverty, highlighting the power of both financial contributions and volunteerism





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Urban Ruins Non-Profit Boksburg Community Development Social Impact Feeding Schemes Skills Development Early Childhood Development Empowerment Corporate Social Responsibility

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