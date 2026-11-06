DA Wins Five Metros, Hill-Lewis Calls for Coalition Talks Focused on Residents

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis urges parties to form stable coalition governments after municipal elections, as the DA leads in five metros and secures an outright majority in Cape Town.

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on political parties to put aside their election differences and prioritise stable local government, as coalition negotiations loom across the country following Wednesday's municipal elections.

Addressing the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa national results centre in Midrand on Friday, Hill-Lewis said political leaders had a responsibility to rise above the divisions of the election campaign and form governments capable of turning around struggling municipalities. He said the emerging results suggested that about 150-160 councils, representing roughly two-thirds of the country's local municipalities, would require coalition governments.

Also read DA projects about 58% of Cape Town vote as Hill-Lewis claims early victory

The voters will not forgive us if we do not take the opportunity to put together governments that improve service delivery and get municipalities working, he said. Hill-Lewis said the DA would approach negotiations with humility and respect for the mandates other political parties had received from voters, adding that the party had already begun informal discussions with several political formations.

DA Gains Ground in Metropolitan Municipalities

The DA is on course to become the largest party in five metropolitan municipalities: Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and the City of Cape Town. The party has secured an outright majority in Cape Town, making it the only metro it will govern without coalition partners. Hill-Lewis said the outcome in Mangaung remained too close to call. The party was also on course to be the only political formation to govern a metropolitan municipality with an outright majority.

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Hill-Lewis said the party's performance represented a significant step towards its ambition of becoming South Africa's largest political party ahead of the 2029 national elections. He said the DA expected to gain between 104 and 105 additional ward seats and more than 230 councillors across the country.

The party was also projecting that more than 1-million black voters had supported it in the local government elections, a development Hill-Lewis described as evidence that the DA had become a mainstream political party across communities. That projection potentially surpasses the EFF's support among black voters. The figures remain projections pending the final results.

Hill-Lewis said the DA had recorded its strongest support to date in townships in Cape Town and other parts of the country, particularly in municipalities where the party had governed. He pointed to the party's performance in uMngeni in KwaZulu-Natal, where it had increased its majority from a margin of just 42 votes in the previous election to what he described as a decisive victory.

Coalition Principles Focus on Integrity

He attributed the party's growing support to its record in government, saying voters were recognising efforts to improve living conditions, even where significant challenges remained. Turning to coalition negotiations, Hill-Lewis said the DA would seek partners committed to integrity, accountability, sound financial management and merit-based appointments. He said coalition agreements would need to include a commitment to rooting out existing corruption, investing in infrastructure and improving basic services.

These would include ensuring reliable water supplies, fixing roads, restoring street lighting, improving safety and creating an environment conducive to economic growth and job creation. Those are not negotiable, he said, referring to the principles that would guide the party's negotiations. Hill-Lewis said the DA would not negotiate through the media, arguing that doing so would undermine the process by exposing the negotiating positions of potential coalition partners.

However, he committed to publishing all coalition agreements once negotiations had been concluded, saying the documents would be comprehensive and available for public scrutiny. He said the party would engage with a wide range of political formations over the coming days, with formal negotiations expected to begin shortly.

The scale of coalition governments emerging from the elections marks a significant shift in South Africa's local government landscape, with political parties facing the challenge of establishing administrations capable of delivering stability in municipalities where no single party has secured a majority. Hill-Lewis said the DA was ready to begin the process, adding that the party's preparations for the 2029 national elections would start immediately.

He said the party believed it had taken an important step towards becoming the largest political formation in the country and was confident it could continue building support across communities. In the Western Cape, with 50% of the province's 1,623 voting districts counted, the DA had secured 53.4% of the provincial vote, followed by the ANC on 14%, the PA on 11.1% and the Freedom Front Plus on 5.4%.

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The DA has secured majority control of at least four out of 24 local municipalities in the Western Cape after counting and declaration was concluded in at least 17 local councils by 6pm on Thursday. Western Cape IEC Chief Micheal Hendrickse said there were at least 13 hung councils in the province at that time, meaning they would have to be governed by coalition arrangements.

MK Party Leads in KwaZulu-Natal Results

In KwaZulu-Natal, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has emerged as the province's leading party in early counting in its first local government election. By Thursday, with 30% counted, the IEC put the MK Party on 33%-34%, the ANC on 25%, the Inkatha Freedom Party on 22% and the DA on 10%-12%. The ANC has fallen to second place in a province it once dominated. Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities appear unlikely to produce outright winners.

With about half of the votes counted and declared by Thursday night, Johannesburg and Tshwane had three parties each polling more than 20% of the vote, a rarity in many municipalities across the country. Wade Manning, executive director of Defend Our Democracy, said voters in Johannesburg were increasingly prioritising local issues over traditional political loyalties, describing them as increasingly different from voters elsewhere.

ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli has cast doubt on a possible deal between the ANC and the DA that could see Helen Zille elected as Johannesburg mayor, suggesting her campaign rhetoric had left a sour taste among ANC leaders. In an interview with The Political Arena at the IEC Results Centre on Thursday, Ntuli, who is also the ANC's chief whip in parliament, said some within the party would be uncomfortable working with the DA following what he described as Zille's arrogance during the campaign.

He said a number of us will be very uncomfortable with the display of arrogance of Helen Zille, adding that the idea that she is the messiah who will travel from Cape Town to fix Johannesburg was a problem for many in the party. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba outlined the conditions his party wants met before entering into a coalition with another party, speaking on the sidelines of the national results centre in Johannesburg.

ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane said the results show the party is being renewed and that voters still have confidence in the ANC. ATM national chairperson Mandisa Mashiya said the party will not consider entering into coalitions with parties it considers corrupt or those whose principles do not align with its own. Northern Cape is leading the capturing of results in the 2026 local government elections with 87% of results captured, the IEC said.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission was pleased with the steady progress being made with more than 60% of the results captured by 5pm, as counting, verification and auditing continued countrywide. The IEC anticipated the results collation process would be completed by the weekend. Limpopo police have arrested 20 suspects for election related offences since the start of the 2026 Local Government Elections, and about 33 cases relating to election-related incidents have been registered across the province.

The offences include contravention of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, fraud, common assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.