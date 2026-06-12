Unsung Hero Caronn Harris Drives Boksburg Athletic Club's Comrades Success

Caronne Harris, a dedicated member of the Boksburg Athletic Club, has been instrumental in preparing over 70 runners for the 99th Comrades Marathon. Her tireless efforts, from helping athletes qualify to organizing major races, have been crucial to the club's success. Despite her personal achievements, Harris is focused on helping her fellow runners achieve their goals this year.

In the lead-up to the 99th Comrades Marathon in Durban, the tireless efforts of Caronn Harris have been instrumental in preparing over 70 Boksburg Athletic Club (BAC) runners for the ultimate human race.

Harris, often the invisible force behind the scenes, has dedicated countless hours to helping athletes qualify for Comrades, guiding novices, organizing major races, and handling administrative duties. Her work began months ago, with the first qualifiers in November, as she assisted runners in choosing marathons, ensuring they achieved the best possible qualifying times.

'It's been a lot of work, but a lot of nice work,' Harris said, citing the silver medal contenders, back-to-back runners, and novices she has helped this year. Even in the final days, she remained the crucial link between the club and the Comrades Marathon Association, ensuring runners had the necessary information, nutrition, and support.

'The most important thing is that they finish healthy and achieve the goals they set for themselves,' she said. Harris' workload extends beyond Comrades, as she is heavily involved in organizing the Colgate Race, which attracts over 8,000 participants annually, and helping grow the Tommy Malone Road Race.

Despite her personal passion for running and having earned two bronze medals and a Robert Mtshali medal at Comrades, Harris has set herself a different target this year: a finish and the Vic Clapham medal. Sunday's race will not only be about completing the ultimate human race for most runners but also a celebration of Harris' passion, sacrifice, and relentless commitment, which have made so much of the BAC's success possible





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