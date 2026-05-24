Unreported Shooting Outside White House Kills Suspect, Injures Bystander

A 21-year-old man named Nasire Best, from Maryland, allegedly opened fire near the White House security checkpoint outside the presidential complex. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Best and injuring a bystander. The area was quickly sealed off, and journalists working on the North Lawn described the frightening moment as agents shouted for everyone to run indoors.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 pm on the evening of 23 May, just outside the White House near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 21-year-old Nasire Best, from Maryland, killed by Secret Service agents in a shooting incident near the White House security checkpoint, where a bystander was also wounded in the crossfire. Best allegedly pulled a firearm from a bag and began shooting near the White House perimeter. Secret Service agents returned fire, ultimately killing Best. The area was sealed off and journalists working on the North Lawn reported a frightening moment as agents shouted for everyone to run indoors





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Shooting White House Best Secret Service Bystander Crossfire Explained White House North Lawn

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